NBA Trend Topic #10
A luglio solitamente la community Twitter NBA ribolle per la Free Agency. Quest’anno, causa pandemia, dovremo attendere, ma gli spunti non mancano
Decima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Pronti? Immergiamoci (cit).
#MondayMotivation
Il ricordo di Kobe Bryant ai BET Awards 2020 muove emozioni. Qui Trae Young .
Every hooper knows this song….
RIP Kobe🖤 https://t.co/s2nP1x5MKB
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 29, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Donovan Mitchell è un purista e, in assenza di pubblico, si batte per preservare i sounds of the game. Costi quel che costi.
Naaaa let me hear it😂😂 https://t.co/7n2Xe58faE
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 30, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Un assaggio della reunion virtuale dei Miami Heat campioni NBA nel 2006. Shaq si prende la scena: quanta saggezza in pochi secondi.
14 years later… @Shaq finally told Coach Riley how he, @WalkerAntoine8 and James Posey beat the body fat checks.
Here's the full 2006 Miami HEAT Championship virtual reunion link you've been waiting on! https://t.co/mj3cObf9AT pic.twitter.com/Sgz7q0lDPq
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 1, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
È tornato J.R., ora la stagione NBA può davvero ripartire.
J.R. has been balling since ’04 🔥
@TheRealJRSmith | #TBT pic.twitter.com/lQmrMQc70G
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2020
Throwback [semiserio] to: la quarantena in Nuova Zelanda in compagnia di Steven Adams e delle sue mucche. I report di Royce Young, quelli belli.
Steven Adams says he spent some of the hiatus in New Zealand on his farm, doing farm work. "Cows are doing good, mate," he says.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2020
Adams, asked about what kind of on court work he was able to do in New Zealand says, "I was boxing out cows and all that bro."
Adams did go on to say he was able to play some pickup games in New Zealand.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Colpito dal coronavirus, Spencer Dinwiddie non si perde d’animo e affronta il fine settimana con il giusto spirito. I Brooklyn Nets sono al suo fianco.
Day 8 update: @BrooklynNets dropped off this Watt bike and some 60lb dumbbells immediately after diagnosis, they don’t want me missing any time! I haven’t been able to get on it yet, but finally getting out of bed. Hopefully this weekend I’ll be able to try 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6OfQFyu7Vn
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 3, 2020
Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
