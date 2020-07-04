NBA Trend Topic #10

Decima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Pronti? Immergiamoci (cit).

Il ricordo di Kobe Bryant ai BET Awards 2020 muove emozioni. Qui Trae Young .

Donovan Mitchell è un purista e, in assenza di pubblico, si batte per preservare i sounds of the game. Costi quel che costi.

Un assaggio della reunion virtuale dei Miami Heat campioni NBA nel 2006. Shaq si prende la scena: quanta saggezza in pochi secondi.

È tornato J.R., ora la stagione NBA può davvero ripartire.

Throwback [semiserio] to: la quarantena in Nuova Zelanda in compagnia di Steven Adams e delle sue mucche. I report di Royce Young, quelli belli.

Steven Adams says he spent some of the hiatus in New Zealand on his farm, doing farm work. "Cows are doing good, mate," he says.

Adams, asked about what kind of on court work he was able to do in New Zealand says, "I was boxing out cows and all that bro."

Adams did go on to say he was able to play some pickup games in New Zealand.

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2020