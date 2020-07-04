Seguici su

NBA Trend Topic #10

A luglio solitamente la community Twitter NBA ribolle per la Free Agency. Quest’anno, causa pandemia, dovremo attendere, ma gli spunti non mancano

Decima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter. Pronti? Immergiamoci (cit).

#MondayMotivation

Il ricordo di Kobe Bryant ai BET Awards 2020 muove emozioni. Qui Trae Young .

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Donovan Mitchell è un purista e, in assenza di pubblico, si batte per preservare i sounds of the game. Costi quel che costi.

#WednesdayWisdom

Un assaggio della reunion virtuale dei Miami Heat campioni NBA nel 2006. Shaq si prende la scena: quanta saggezza in pochi secondi.

#ThrowbackThursday

È tornato J.R., ora la stagione NBA può davvero ripartire.

 

Throwback [semiserio] to: la quarantena in Nuova Zelanda in compagnia di Steven Adams e delle sue mucche. I report di Royce Young, quelli belli.

#FridayFeeling

Colpito dal coronavirus, Spencer Dinwiddie non si perde d’animo e affronta il fine settimana con il giusto spirito. I Brooklyn Nets sono al suo fianco.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

 

