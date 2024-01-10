Seguici su

NBA, Netflix e la nuova serie ‘dietro le quinte’: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum tra i protagonisti

Prime riprese al via

Il legame tra Netflix e il filone narrativo NBA va ben oltre il successo di titoli come The Last Dance, Hustle, The Redeem Team, Untold: Rissa in NBA. Il colosso dell’intrattenimento è al lavoro per una nuova serie, modellata su Quarterback, corrispettivo a tema NFL. La stagione inaugurale, riferisce Shams Charania di The Athletic,  vedrà tra i protagonisti Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler e LeBron James.

Proprio SpringHill Company di James e Maverick Carter – assieme a Higher Ground Productions di Barack Obama e Omaha Productions di Peyton Manning – è coinvolta nella produzione della serie. Le registrazioni sono già in corso.

