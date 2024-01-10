NBA, Netflix e la nuova serie ‘dietro le quinte’: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum tra i protagonisti

Il legame tra Netflix e il filone narrativo NBA va ben oltre il successo di titoli come The Last Dance, Hustle, The Redeem Team, Untold: Rissa in NBA. Il colosso dell’intrattenimento è al lavoro per una nuova serie, modellata su Quarterback, corrispettivo a tema NFL. La stagione inaugurale, riferisce Shams Charania di The Athletic, vedrà tra i protagonisti Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler e LeBron James.

Sources: Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL "Quarterback" show. The five players chosen for first season of the project: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoxSqZeJfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

Proprio SpringHill Company di James e Maverick Carter – assieme a Higher Ground Productions di Barack Obama e Omaha Productions di Peyton Manning – è coinvolta nella produzione della serie. Le registrazioni sono già in corso.

