NBA, Mike James: “Irving ha più armi rispetto a Curry”

Spesso, parlando di basket, è facile scontrarsi su punti di vista differenti. Che si sia tifosi o giocatori, ognuno la vede a modo suo in base alle esperienze che ha avuto, alle conoscenze che ha e, perché no, alle sensazioni che prova.

Di recente, un dibattito aperto su Twitter da Mike James, giocatore dei Brooklyn Nets, ha scatenato la reazione di moltissimi tifosi, i quali si sono scambiati opinioni e punti di vista su alcuni giocatori della NBA, in particolare Stephen Curry e Kyrie Irving.

Fare un confronto tra i due giocatori non è mai facile, ma ci hanno provato:

I mean kyrie is a better finisher. We not arguing that lol. And if he is so good at mid range and finishing why isn’t he 50-40-90 every year? Bcuz he definitely gon b 40 and 90 every year. So maybe u gassing his mid range and finishing — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 31, 2021

Before you said , if Steph were so good why didn’t he get 50/40/90 every year – and I said volume makes it hard. But equally, if Kyrie is so skilled, why has he only shot above 48% from the floor 3/10 times for his career? https://t.co/HoXz9ikN8U — Iceberg Slim (@SL7MB4NDZ) August 31, 2021

E poi, il gran finale:

“Kyrie ha più skills di Steph. Steph tira meglio. Tutto è a favore di Kyrie per quanto riguarda le abilità. Qualunque cosa tu dica amico”

Kyrie more skilled then Steph. Steph just shoot better. Everything is in kyrie favor skill wise. But whatever u say fam. — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) August 30, 2021

Una posizione chiara che ha, per certi aspetti, i suoi punti di forza. Si può parlare per ore su Irving e Curry, discutendo su chi sia il più forte o il più abile ma, come sempre, la parola va al campo.

