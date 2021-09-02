Seguici su

NBA, Mike James: “Irving ha più armi rispetto a Curry”

Spesso, parlando di basket, è facile scontrarsi su punti di vista differenti. Che si sia tifosi o giocatori, ognuno la vede a modo suo in base alle esperienze che ha avuto, alle conoscenze che ha e, perché no, alle sensazioni che prova.

Di recente, un dibattito aperto su Twitter da Mike James, giocatore dei Brooklyn Nets, ha scatenato la reazione di moltissimi tifosi, i quali si sono scambiati opinioni e punti di vista su alcuni giocatori della NBA, in particolare Stephen Curry e Kyrie Irving.

Fare un confronto tra i due giocatori non è mai facile, ma ci hanno provato:

E poi, il gran finale:

“Kyrie ha più skills di Steph. Steph tira meglio. Tutto è a favore di Kyrie per quanto riguarda le abilità. Qualunque cosa tu dica amico”

Una posizione chiara che ha, per certi aspetti, i suoi punti di forza. Si può parlare per ore su Irving e Curry, discutendo su chi sia il più forte o il più abile ma, come sempre, la parola va al campo.

 

