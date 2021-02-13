NBA Trend Topic: Week 8

Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Super Bowl LV ai Tampa Bay Buccaneers. CJ McCollum propone di ribattezzare il trofeo in omaggio alla carriera di Tom Brady. Qui abbiamo raccolto altre reazioni NBA.

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Marques Johnson si regala la schiacciata a una mano con la maglia da All-Star NBA e mascherina per festeggiare il 65° compleanno: “La uso come motivazione per restare in forma ed è un mio segno di gratitudine […] Non pensavo sarei arrivato a 65 anni considerato il mio stile di vita e tutte le cose controproducenti che stavo combinando. Invece sono qui, sano come un pesce e ancora in grado di saltare e far qualche numero. È tutto per me”, ha spiegato a The Undefeated.

Still dunking at 65 years old 🙌🏾🎉 pic.twitter.com/6jwjTSigDV — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 8, 2021

#TuesdayThoughts

Nick Young lancia la volata a LaMelo Ball, candidato #1 al Rookie dell’Anno.

Melo top 10 pg already — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) February 9, 2021

#WednesdayWisdom

Da LaMelo a Carmelo, che non ha più nulla da dimostrare. Settimana vintage per lui.

Carmelo Anthony on what he has left to prove: "Not a damn thing." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 10, 2021

Saggia decisione di 2k, che ha aumentato il rating di Daniel Theis. Il giocatore se ne compiace.

#ThrowbackThursday

“Ho passato la prima serata qui a Detroit guardando il documentario sui Bad Boys”. Dennis Smith Jr. si presenta così ai Pistons. Isiah Thomas apprezza.

"My first night here in Detroit, I spent it watching the Bad Boys documentary. That's about the culture and how the city embraces tough basketball. I am fully aware of what's being built here." 🔉 @Dennis1SmithJr | @HenryFordNews pic.twitter.com/SsDZt8J6Dp — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 11, 2021

#Friday Feeling

Bill Russell ha compiuto 87 anni. #Deepbreath per affrontare altrettante candeline sulla mega torta.

Whew, I made it to 87! I want to thank my wife for another amazing cake & the small forest fire upon it. Thanks @SKJR40 for standing by with the extinguisher just in case, next time bring a cpr kit. @legends_unite #Deepbreath #fridaymorning @BleacherReport @NBA @espn @celtics pic.twitter.com/TscoGkRhxv — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 12, 2021

¿Qué pasa Dybala? James Harden dal nulla si svela tifoso bianconero e augura il meglio alla squadra di Pirlo per il resto della stagione.

✌@JHarden13 thanks for the support!!

⚪ ⚫ By the way that jersey suits you well! pic.twitter.com/0QFZk7mj5p — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) February 12, 2021

