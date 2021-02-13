Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic: Week 8

Spazio a Marques Johnson, Nick Young, Bill Russell e… Paulo Dybala

nba twitter
Credits to @Twittter | on YouTube

Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Super Bowl LV ai Tampa Bay Buccaneers. CJ McCollum propone di ribattezzare il trofeo in omaggio alla carriera di Tom Brady. Qui abbiamo raccolto altre reazioni NBA.

Marques Johnson si regala la schiacciata a una mano con la maglia da All-Star NBA e mascherina per festeggiare il 65° compleanno: “La uso come motivazione per restare in forma ed  è un mio segno di gratitudine […] Non pensavo sarei arrivato a 65 anni considerato il mio stile di vita  e tutte le cose controproducenti che stavo combinando. Invece sono qui, sano come un pesce e ancora in grado di saltare e far qualche numero. È tutto per me”, ha spiegato a The Undefeated.

 

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Nick Young lancia la volata a LaMelo Ball, candidato #1 al Rookie dell’Anno.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

Da LaMelo a Carmelo, che non ha più nulla da dimostrare. Settimana vintage per lui.

 

Saggia decisione di 2k, che ha aumentato il rating di Daniel Theis. Il giocatore se ne compiace.

 

 

#ThrowbackThursday

“Ho passato la prima serata qui a Detroit guardando il documentario sui Bad Boys”. Dennis Smith Jr. si presenta così ai Pistons.  Isiah Thomas apprezza.

 

#Friday Feeling

Bill Russell ha compiuto 87 anni. #Deepbreath per affrontare altrettante candeline sulla mega torta.

¿Qué pasa Dybala? James Harden dal nulla si svela tifoso bianconero e augura il meglio alla squadra di Pirlo per il resto della stagione.

 

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Curiosità