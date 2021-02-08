Super Bowl 2021, Tom Brady vince ancora: le reazioni del mondo NBA

Nella notte la leggenda di Tom Brady si è nuovamente rinforzata dopo la vittoria dell’ennesimo titolo NFL trascinando Tampa Bay alla vittoria del Super Bowl 2021. Anche la NBA si è fermata, programmando tutte le partite di giornata nel primo pomeriggio per dare spazio all’evento del football americano, godendosi lo spettacolo in tutto e per tutto. Andiamo a scoprire insieme le reazioni di giocatori e addetti della lega i quali si sono ritrovati sui social per commentare la vittoria dei Buccaneers.

LeBron James

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Magic Johnson

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership group, Coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, the entire coaching staff, and all of the Buccaneers players for a dominating performance over the Kansas City Chiefs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021

I have to admit…I turned away because the game was boring and disappointing. 🤦🏿 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021

CJ McCollum

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Damian Lillard

Tom Brady man… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

Tristan Thompson

Tom Brady 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 8, 2021

Josh Hart

DONT GO AGAINST THE GOAT 🐐 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 8, 2021

Dwyane Wade

Tom Terrific! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 8, 2021

Trae Young

Brady Da Greatest. 🐐 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2021

Ja Morant

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2021

CJ McCollum

Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

