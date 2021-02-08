Seguici su

Super Bowl 2021, Tom Brady vince ancora: le reazioni del mondo NBA

Brady è indicato da tutti come il GOAT della NFL

tom brady tampa bay buccaneers

Nella notte la leggenda di Tom Brady si è nuovamente rinforzata dopo la vittoria dell’ennesimo titolo NFL trascinando Tampa Bay alla vittoria del Super Bowl 2021. Anche la NBA si è fermata, programmando tutte le partite di giornata nel primo pomeriggio per dare spazio all’evento del football americano, godendosi lo spettacolo in tutto e per tutto. Andiamo a scoprire insieme le reazioni di giocatori e addetti della lega i quali si sono ritrovati sui social per commentare la vittoria dei Buccaneers.

 

LeBron James

 

Magic Johnson

 

CJ McCollum

 

Damian Lillard

 

Tristan Thompson

 

Josh Hart

 

Dwyane Wade

 

Trae Young

 

Ja Morant

 

CJ McCollum

 

 

