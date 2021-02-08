Curiosità
Super Bowl 2021, Tom Brady vince ancora: le reazioni del mondo NBA
Brady è indicato da tutti come il GOAT della NFL
Nella notte la leggenda di Tom Brady si è nuovamente rinforzata dopo la vittoria dell’ennesimo titolo NFL trascinando Tampa Bay alla vittoria del Super Bowl 2021. Anche la NBA si è fermata, programmando tutte le partite di giornata nel primo pomeriggio per dare spazio all’evento del football americano, godendosi lo spettacolo in tutto e per tutto. Andiamo a scoprire insieme le reazioni di giocatori e addetti della lega i quali si sono ritrovati sui social per commentare la vittoria dei Buccaneers.
LeBron James
Brady 7 piece nugget!!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 @TomBrady #WashedGoat
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021
IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021
Magic Johnson
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership group, Coach Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, the entire coaching staff, and all of the Buccaneers players for a dominating performance over the Kansas City Chiefs!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021
I have to admit…I turned away because the game was boring and disappointing. 🤦🏿
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2021
CJ McCollum
I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021
Damian Lillard
Tom Brady man…
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021
Tristan Thompson
Tom Brady 🐐
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 8, 2021
Josh Hart
DONT GO AGAINST THE GOAT 🐐
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 8, 2021
Dwyane Wade
Tom Terrific!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 8, 2021
Trae Young
Brady Da Greatest. 🐐
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2021
Ja Morant
💍💍💍💍💍💍💍
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2021
CJ McCollum
Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021
