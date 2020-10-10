Seguici su

Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA a Gara 5

L’episodio James-Green ha scatenato le reazioni social di giocatori e tifosi

La partita di questa notte tra Lakers e Miami Heat è stata spettacolare, tirata fino all’ultimo: Gara 5 ha scatenato migliaia di reazioni sui social, sia da parte dei vari giocatori NBA che dei tifosi.

Oltre che in Italia, la partita è stata vista anche nel resto d’Europa. Molti non hanno avuto problemi a rimanere alzati fino a tardi, tra cui Rudy Gobert che, alla fine della partita, si abbandona tra le braccia di Morfeo:

“È stata davvero una bella partita, ma qui sono le 05:52 di mattina…buona notte!” 

Una partita che ha emozionato anche due ex giocatori dei Lakers, Julius Randle e Jordan Clarkson, come testimoniano i loro tweet.

Quella tra gli Heat e i Lakers è stata una partita giocata sul filo del rasoio, decisa solo all’ultimo. Una partita che ha tenuto sulle spine molte persone, tra cui il giocatore degli Orlando Magic Terrence Ross. Così recita il suo tweet:

“Questa partita mi sta mettendo un’ansia terribile”

C’è chi, invece, non esclude la possibilità che si arrivi a Gara 7, come twitta Spencer Dinwiddie.

L’episodio che ha scatenato le reazioni degli utenti è stato il passaggio di LeBron James a Danny Green a pochi secondi dalla fine. Green riceve il pallone e va al tiro ma, sfortunatamente per i Lakers, fallisce.

Molti affermano che LeBron abbia sbagliato a scaricare il pallone su Green, come il conduttore di ESPN Jay Williams.

Ma la maggior parte degli utenti ha dato ragione a LeBron, visto che aveva ben tre difensori su di lui. Tra i colleghi di James a prendere le sue difese c’è Damian Lillard.

È dello stesso pensiero anche CJ McCollum, scatenato su Twitter.

McCollum ha voluto fare anche i complimenti a Miami per aver dato fiducia a molti giovani, tra cui Herro, Robinson e Nunn che sono usciti alla grande da Gara 5.

L’errore di Green ha scatenato una serie di meme, come questo dove, tra le mani del giocatore, al posto della palla c’è un mattone.

Gara 5 ha coinvolto emotivamente sia i giocatori NBA che i tifosi, che sperano di riviverle in Gara 6, in programma nella notte tra domenica e lunedì.

 

 

