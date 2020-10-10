Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA a Gara 5

La partita di questa notte tra Lakers e Miami Heat è stata spettacolare, tirata fino all’ultimo: Gara 5 ha scatenato migliaia di reazioni sui social, sia da parte dei vari giocatori NBA che dei tifosi.

Oltre che in Italia, la partita è stata vista anche nel resto d’Europa. Molti non hanno avuto problemi a rimanere alzati fino a tardi, tra cui Rudy Gobert che, alla fine della partita, si abbandona tra le braccia di Morfeo:

“È stata davvero una bella partita, ma qui sono le 05:52 di mattina…buona notte!”

That was a really good game… but it’s now 5:52 AM here, bonne nuit 😴😴😴 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 10, 2020

Una partita che ha emozionato anche due ex giocatori dei Lakers, Julius Randle e Jordan Clarkson, come testimoniano i loro tweet.

What a game😳 — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) October 10, 2020

wow — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 10, 2020

Quella tra gli Heat e i Lakers è stata una partita giocata sul filo del rasoio, decisa solo all’ultimo. Una partita che ha tenuto sulle spine molte persone, tra cui il giocatore degli Orlando Magic Terrence Ross. Così recita il suo tweet:

“Questa partita mi sta mettendo un’ansia terribile”

This game is giving me terrible anxiety — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) October 10, 2020

C’è chi, invece, non esclude la possibilità che si arrivi a Gara 7, come twitta Spencer Dinwiddie.

Sooooooo Game 7? 😏 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) October 10, 2020

L’episodio che ha scatenato le reazioni degli utenti è stato il passaggio di LeBron James a Danny Green a pochi secondi dalla fine. Green riceve il pallone e va al tiro ma, sfortunatamente per i Lakers, fallisce.

Molti affermano che LeBron abbia sbagliato a scaricare il pallone su Green, come il conduttore di ESPN Jay Williams.

Yes Danny Green was open but I don’t care what no one says… Bron needed to shoot that shot. PERIOD. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) October 10, 2020

Ma la maggior parte degli utenti ha dato ragione a LeBron, visto che aveva ben tre difensori su di lui. Tra i colleghi di James a prendere le sue difese c’è Damian Lillard.

No… he made the right play… but I woulda shot on both they ass 🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/DlXw0UWShq — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 10, 2020

È dello stesso pensiero anche CJ McCollum, scatenato su Twitter.

Good look, good shot. Folks won’t Bron to shoot over 3 people bc he arguably the 🐐 . He made the right play. Did I want him to shoot over 3 folks. Yes lol. But He good enough to score over a couple guys but wired to make smart plays and that’s a high% uncontested shot by a cham https://t.co/hletKjZ8nh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2020

McCollum ha voluto fare anche i complimenti a Miami per aver dato fiducia a molti giovani, tra cui Herro, Robinson e Nunn che sono usciti alla grande da Gara 5.

Must be nice * lyfe Jennings voice* lot of coaches will make you wait ya turn. Old school. They got that shoot first ask questions later. Lot of rookies and players need the empowerment to succeed. But also the skill https://t.co/vU8bwqoe3e — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2020

L’errore di Green ha scatenato una serie di meme, come questo dove, tra le mani del giocatore, al posto della palla c’è un mattone.

“Hey Vogel, now tell LeBron to pass it to Danny Green” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kVTOiMkQqH — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) October 10, 2020

Gara 5 ha coinvolto emotivamente sia i giocatori NBA che i tifosi, che sperano di riviverle in Gara 6, in programma nella notte tra domenica e lunedì.

