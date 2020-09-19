Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #20

Eliminazioni a sorpresa, Awards stagionali e documentari in preparazione. Tutto il meglio da NBA Twitter, con la consueta rassegna social

Nuova puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Vita da rookie nella squadra di Jimmy Butler. Miami vola sul 2-0 contro Boston. 

#TuesdayThoughts

 Showtime Laker docufilm in the making.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

CJ McCollum e Damian Lillard pungono i Los Angeles Clippers dopo l’eliminazione dai Playoff per mano dei Denver Nuggets. Un’esilarante serie di tweet che riaccende la rivalità tra le franchigie.

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Settimana di premi, con i quintetti All-NBA della stagione. L’occasione per un tuffo nel passato.

#FridayFeeling

Giannis Antetokounmpo back-to-back MVP della regular season NBA. La sua reazione.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

 

