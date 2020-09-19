NBA Trend Topic #20

Nuova puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

Vita da rookie nella squadra di Jimmy Butler. Miami vola sul 2-0 contro Boston.

Yep, that's the rule. Rooks are responsible for making the always awkward eye contact while singing Happy Birthday 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dG3P7xgAJr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 14, 2020

Showtime Laker docufilm in the making.

At the @Lakers facility today filming for the Showtime Laker documentary and I ran into my sister, Laker Owner @JeanieBuss. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/abbVpgbrey — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 14, 2020

CJ McCollum e Damian Lillard pungono i Los Angeles Clippers dopo l’eliminazione dai Playoff per mano dei Denver Nuggets. Un’esilarante serie di tweet che riaccende la rivalità tra le franchigie.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Settimana di premi, con i quintetti All-NBA della stagione. L’occasione per un tuffo nel passato.

2009-10 All-NBA First Team look back… highlighted by LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, and Dwyane Wade! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/Ch4Adx8W1r — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo back-to-back MVP della regular season NBA. La sua reazione.

