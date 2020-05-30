Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #5

Come ogni sabato, vi guidiamo nel mare magnum di notifiche social selezionando per voi il meglio dai profili Twitter della NBA

Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che fa ordine nelle vostre timeline selezionando per voi le chicche dall’universo NBA Twitter.

#MondayMotivation

L’Underrated Tour di Stephen Curry, coach d’eccezione, offre la carica di cui avete bisogno. Per fare il pieno di motivazione, potreste chiedere a Damion Lee e Ky Bowman di commentare i vostri esercizi…così.

#TuesdayThoughts

Evan Turner deve fare i conti con i capricci della figlioletta di due anni. La frase d’incoraggiamento non sembra sortire gli effetti sperati: niente lecca lecca = niente high five. Come se non bastasse, la tecnologia Apple non viene in aiuto.

#WednesdayWisdom

Spencer Dinwiddie, sempre un passo avanti – o indietro. Di NBA Top Shot sentiremo parlare e molto.

#ThrowbackThursday

Sono passati quattro anni da quell’esibizione balistica ai Playoff NBA di Klay Thompson. La gara perfetta per gli amanti dei What If.

#FridayFeeling

Carmelo Anthony ha compiuto 36 anni. Una raccolta di highlights dalla sua stagione da rookie, nel lontano 2003-2004.

I New York Knicks hanno celebrato Melo, a modo loro.

