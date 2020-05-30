NBA Trend Topic #5

Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che fa ordine nelle vostre timeline selezionando per voi le chicche dall’universo NBA Twitter.

L’Underrated Tour di Stephen Curry, coach d’eccezione, offre la carica di cui avete bisogno. Per fare il pieno di motivazione, potreste chiedere a Damion Lee e Ky Bowman di commentare i vostri esercizi…così.

Your assist to turnover ratio isn’t my problem 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xlMH4aRABd

Evan Turner deve fare i conti con i capricci della figlioletta di due anni. La frase d’incoraggiamento non sembra sortire gli effetti sperati: niente lecca lecca = niente high five. Come se non bastasse, la tecnologia Apple non viene in aiuto.

I just told my 2 year old daughter “my plan isn’t for you to like me today but to love me tomorrow..”

After I told her she had to eat dinner before she can eat a sucker lol

She then rejected my high 5 and stared a hole thru me

— Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 25, 2020