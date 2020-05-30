Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic #5
Come ogni sabato, vi guidiamo nel mare magnum di notifiche social selezionando per voi il meglio dai profili Twitter della NBA
Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che fa ordine nelle vostre timeline selezionando per voi le chicche dall’universo NBA Twitter.
#MondayMotivation
L’Underrated Tour di Stephen Curry, coach d’eccezione, offre la carica di cui avete bisogno. Per fare il pieno di motivazione, potreste chiedere a Damion Lee e Ky Bowman di commentare i vostri esercizi…così.
Your assist to turnover ratio isn’t my problem 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xlMH4aRABd
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 25, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Evan Turner deve fare i conti con i capricci della figlioletta di due anni. La frase d’incoraggiamento non sembra sortire gli effetti sperati: niente lecca lecca = niente high five. Come se non bastasse, la tecnologia Apple non viene in aiuto.
I just told my 2 year old daughter “my plan isn’t for you to like me today but to love me tomorrow..”
After I told her she had to eat dinner before she can eat a sucker lol
She then rejected my high 5 and stared a hole thru me
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 25, 2020
Just received a notification from Apple talking about I need to purchase more iCloud space…
They know damn well they have enough space up there for da free!
Smh
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) May 26, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Spencer Dinwiddie, sempre un passo avanti – o indietro. Di NBA Top Shot sentiremo parlare e molto.
Remember guys, blockchain is only bad when the players realize it’s capability 🙄 https://t.co/LxfE4djBgs
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 27, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Sono passati quattro anni da quell’esibizione balistica ai Playoff NBA di Klay Thompson. La gara perfetta per gli amanti dei What If.
Game 6 Klay
On this date in 2016, @KlayThompson knocked down an #NBAPlayoffs record 11 threes in OKC ☔️ pic.twitter.com/vhJ4MI2XhC
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 28, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Carmelo Anthony ha compiuto 36 anni. Una raccolta di highlights dalla sua stagione da rookie, nel lontano 2003-2004.
To celebrate Carmelo Anthony’s 36th Birthday today, we take a look back at some of Melo's rookie year highlights!
#NBAVault #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/4VbAIX1HLW
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 29, 2020
I New York Knicks hanno celebrato Melo, a modo loro.
#FlashbackFriday to this classic moment at Madame Tussauds 😂 pic.twitter.com/LXdZgdeUzm
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 29, 2020
