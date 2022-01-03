NBA, Kyrie Irving ha messo nel mirino la trasferta contro i Pacers

Tra 48 ore poco più potrebbe finalmente arrivare il tanto atteso e non meno discusso debutto di Kyrie Irving nella stagione NBA 2021-2022. Il play dei Brooklyn Nets, a disposizione per le sole sfide fuori casa della squadra, ha messo nel mirino la trasferta a Indianapolis. L’indiscrezione è riportata da Shams Charania di The Athletic.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After missing the Nets’ first 35 games of the season, Irving has targeted Wednesday for his return.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2022