Kanye West rende omaggio a Kobe Bryant con il brano intitolato “24”

Dopo quasi un mese di teasing, Kanye West ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album “Donda” contenente 26 tracce. Una in particolare ha attirato l’attenzione dei tifosi NBA: stiamo parlando dell”undicesima traccia intitolata “24” in omaggio di Kobe Bryant. Kobe e Kanye erano amici stretti e sono persino apparsi insieme in un iconico annuncio pubblicitario in cui West interrogava in modo esilarante Kobe su analogie stranamente filosofiche.

Il testo della canzone contiene passaggi chiaramente collegabili alla leggenda gialloviola: passaggi come “Ventiquattro ore, ventiquattro candele, ventiquattro ore” e “Non è mai il momento giusto per andare” sono un tributo per il cinque volte campione NBA.

[Intro: Sunday Service Choir]

Dear God, make it alright

Only You can make it alright

Dear Lord, make it alright

Nothing else ever feels right

Dear God, make it alright

Nothing else ever feels right

Na-na-na, nothing else ever feels right

[Verse 1: Kanye West]

Exhausted

Never the right time to go

—Right time to go

Never the right time to go

God loves you

Love when He choose your steps

Gotta make it right ‘fore you left

Gotta make it right before you—

Everybody wanna feel likе

Everything gon’ be right

New mе over the old me

Let it out, let it all out

God, please set it alright

Make it right, now that feels right

Nothing else ever feels right

Nothing else ever feels right

[Chorus: Sunday Service Choir]

Save me, yeah, make it alright

Bow our heads ’cause it’s alright, alright, mm-mm

Twenty-four hours

Twenty-four candles

Twenty-four hours

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Throw our hands up in the sky

Yes, Lord, we put ’em high

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

[Verse 2: Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir]

Yeah, know you’re alive and God’s not finished

Know you’re alive and God’s not finished

I know you’re alive, God’s not finished

I know you’re alive and God’s not—

The Devil’s a lie, but now he finished

Devil’s a lie and now he fin—

Devil’s a lie and now he finished

Throw our hands up in the sky

Yes, Lord, we wave ’em high

[Refrain: Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir]

We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay

We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay

We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay

[Bridge: Sunday Service Choir]

God’s not finished, God’s not finished

God’s not finished, God’s not finished

God’s not finished, God’s not finished

God’s not finished, God’s not finished

[Refrain: Kanye West]

Know we gon’ be okay, we gonna be okay

We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay

God’s not finished, God’s not finished

God’s not finished, we gonna be okay

[Outro: Sunday Service Choir]

Throw our hands up in the sky

Yes, Lord, we wave ’em high

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm