Curiosità
Kanye West rende omaggio a Kobe Bryant con il brano intitolato “24”
Il rapper era un grande amico di Kobe
Dopo quasi un mese di teasing, Kanye West ha pubblicato il suo nuovo album “Donda” contenente 26 tracce. Una in particolare ha attirato l’attenzione dei tifosi NBA: stiamo parlando dell”undicesima traccia intitolata “24” in omaggio di Kobe Bryant. Kobe e Kanye erano amici stretti e sono persino apparsi insieme in un iconico annuncio pubblicitario in cui West interrogava in modo esilarante Kobe su analogie stranamente filosofiche.
Il testo della canzone contiene passaggi chiaramente collegabili alla leggenda gialloviola: passaggi come “Ventiquattro ore, ventiquattro candele, ventiquattro ore” e “Non è mai il momento giusto per andare” sono un tributo per il cinque volte campione NBA.
Testo canzone 24 di Kayne West
[Intro: Sunday Service Choir]
Dear God, make it alright
Only You can make it alright
Dear Lord, make it alright
Nothing else ever feels right
Dear God, make it alright
Nothing else ever feels right
Na-na-na, nothing else ever feels right
[Verse 1: Kanye West]
Exhausted
Never the right time to go
—Right time to go
Never the right time to go
God loves you
Love when He choose your steps
Gotta make it right ‘fore you left
Gotta make it right before you—
Everybody wanna feel likе
Everything gon’ be right
New mе over the old me
Let it out, let it all out
God, please set it alright
Make it right, now that feels right
Nothing else ever feels right
Nothing else ever feels right
[Chorus: Sunday Service Choir]
Save me, yeah, make it alright
Bow our heads ’cause it’s alright, alright, mm-mm
Twenty-four hours
Twenty-four candles
Twenty-four hours
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Throw our hands up in the sky
Yes, Lord, we put ’em high
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
[Verse 2: Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir]
Yeah, know you’re alive and God’s not finished
Know you’re alive and God’s not finished
I know you’re alive, God’s not finished
I know you’re alive and God’s not—
The Devil’s a lie, but now he finished
Devil’s a lie and now he fin—
Devil’s a lie and now he finished
Throw our hands up in the sky
Yes, Lord, we wave ’em high
[Refrain: Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir]
We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay
We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay
We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay
[Bridge: Sunday Service Choir]
God’s not finished, God’s not finished
God’s not finished, God’s not finished
God’s not finished, God’s not finished
God’s not finished, God’s not finished
[Refrain: Kanye West]
Know we gon’ be okay, we gonna be okay
We gonna be okay, we gonna be okay
God’s not finished, God’s not finished
God’s not finished, we gonna be okay
[Outro: Sunday Service Choir]
Throw our hands up in the sky
Yes, Lord, we wave ’em high
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
