NBA, Cam Reddish out per il resto della regular season degli Hawks

Gli Atlanta Hawks dovranno fare a meno di Cam Reddish per tutto il resto della regular season. Un infortunio importante, soprattutto in vista del rush finale per il piazzamento Playoff. A riportare la notizia Kevin Chouinard di Hawks.com

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day and capacity building strength work four to five days a week.

He will be reviewed the week of May 16, which would effectively end his regular season.

— Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 27, 2021