L.A. Lakers

Le reazioni del mondo NBA a un anno dalla scomparsa di Kobe Bryant

Dalla lettera di Gasol ai video tributo delle franchigie NBA. Nessuno si è dimenticato di Kobe Bryant che, a un anno dalla sua scomparsa, manca sempre di più

A un anno dalla scomparsa di Kobe Bryant e sua figlia Gianna, molti giocatori ed esponenti del panorama NBA hanno deciso di condividere sui principali profili social un pensiero o un ricordo in onore della stella dei Los Angeles Lakers.

Primo fra tutti Pau Gasol che con una lettera ha deciso di onorare la memoria del Black Mamba. Per lui è stato non solo un compagno di squadra, ma anche un amico su cui poter fare sempre affidamento, come un fratello:

Un ricordo anche da parte di Magic Johnson, icona della franchigia losangelina. A seguire anche i post di Tony Parker e Scottie Pippen, il quale ha esteso il il proprio pensiero a tutte le vittime dell’incidente:

Tra i giocatori in attività, moltissimi sono stati i post condivisi per la stella gialloviola. Tra questi anche gli interventi di Giannis Antetokoumpo, Kevin Love e Andre Drummond:

Tra le commemorazioni, anche le stesse franchigie NBA hanno pubblicato sui principali profili social un pensiero per Kobe Bryant:

 

