Le reazioni del mondo NBA a un anno dalla scomparsa di Kobe Bryant

A un anno dalla scomparsa di Kobe Bryant e sua figlia Gianna, molti giocatori ed esponenti del panorama NBA hanno deciso di condividere sui principali profili social un pensiero o un ricordo in onore della stella dei Los Angeles Lakers.

Primo fra tutti Pau Gasol che con una lettera ha deciso di onorare la memoria del Black Mamba. Per lui è stato non solo un compagno di squadra, ma anche un amico su cui poter fare sempre affidamento, come un fratello:

Un ricordo anche da parte di Magic Johnson, icona della franchigia losangelina. A seguire anche i post di Tony Parker e Scottie Pippen, il quale ha esteso il il proprio pensiero a tutte le vittime dell’incidente:

Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vnXNOYZ3Jy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

Missing my friend 🖤 1 year 🕊💫

Mon ami me manque 🖤 1 an déjà 🕊💫#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/DbXuqFEII0 — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2021

I'll always wish I had one more conversation with Kobe. For all his greatness and everything he accomplished, his best days were still to come. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Kobe, Gianna, and all the others who were taken from us far too soon a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/SrZunsSqo1 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2021

Tra i giocatori in attività, moltissimi sono stati i post condivisi per la stella gialloviola. Tra questi anche gli interventi di Giannis Antetokoumpo, Kevin Love e Andre Drummond:

Unforgettable moments 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jlDw6OXXep — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 26, 2021

Still doesn’t seem real. RIP to those lost. MAMBA FOREVER!!! 🐍🖤 @ Kobe Bryant's Legacy 8/24 https://t.co/UlGZxqh50W — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2021

The game will never be the same…. RIP 🐐🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/T4AISokWaB — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2021

Tra le commemorazioni, anche le stesse franchigie NBA hanno pubblicato sui principali profili social un pensiero per Kobe Bryant:

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PH6R4sCrve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

8 minutes and 24 seconds of our Kobe memories#MambaForever 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/P96zqyBoAT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021

Remembering Kobe and Gianna one year later 🖤 Number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family today and always. pic.twitter.com/bHWg4vayRF — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 26, 2021

