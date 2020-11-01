Seguici su

NBA, 76ers: Elton Brand resta il General Manager

Si delinea con maggiore chiarezza l’organigramma dei Philadelphia 76ers per il futuro. Stando a quanto riportato da Shams Charania di The Athletic, la franchigia ha perfezionato l’estensione contrattuale di Elton Brand, che mantiene così il ruolo di General Manager.

Come noto, Brand sarà affiancato dal nuovo arrivato Daryl Morey, che ha assunto il ruolo di President of basketball operations. La presentazione ufficiale dell’ex Houston Rockets si terrà nella giornata di lunedì.

 

