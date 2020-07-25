Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic #13
Siamo sicuri che la bolla di Orlando non sia in realtà una modalità allargata de ‘Il mio quartiere’ 2K? Sinistre somiglianze affiorano dal mondo NBA su Twitter
Tredicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.
#MondayMotivation
NBA2k e realtà si incrociano nella bolla di Orlando.
Real life 2k Neighborhood 😂😂 @NBA2K https://t.co/zrMY3908NF
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 19, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Grant Williams cerca canotte targate WNBA, e a quanto pare non è il solo.
Anyone know where I can get a @diamonddoesit1 jersey🧐🧐??
— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 21, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Kyle Kuzma chiede cooperazione ai media per tenere viva l’attenzione su questioni extra campo di una qual certa rilevanza sociale. Estremi per il Magic Johnson Award.
Media & players: We work hand n hand. We have platforms but help us out! Yes we know your job is to ask us about basketball questions. But if you guys believe in equality for all, let’s ask a few social injustice questions here n there. We’re all in this together
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 22, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
UCLA Bruins per i nostalgici, come coach Steve Lavin. Li riconoscete tutti?
This squad had crips, bloods, NBA Legends, NBA coaches, analysts and TV show creators pic.twitter.com/zH8jMLKXFy
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 23, 2020
Auguri a Gary Payton, fresco cinquantaduenne.
GDAY 💯 @GaryPayton_20 🏀💪🏽 https://t.co/qPDyPJHULr
— GARY PAYTON (@GaryPayton) July 23, 2020
Throwback [semiserio] to: Mike Tyson di nuovo sul ring. C’è però un piccolo grande intruso.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 23, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Lunedì nel quartiere, venerdì al playground, dove potreste incontrare Damyean Dotson.
— Damyean Dotson 🏁 (@wholeteamDot) July 24, 2020
