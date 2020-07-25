Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #13

Siamo sicuri che la bolla di Orlando non sia in realtà una modalità allargata de ‘Il mio quartiere’ 2K? Sinistre somiglianze affiorano dal mondo NBA su Twitter

Tredicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

 

#MondayMotivation

NBA2k e realtà si incrociano nella bolla di Orlando.

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Grant Williams cerca canotte targate WNBA, e a quanto pare non  è il solo.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

Kyle Kuzma  chiede cooperazione ai media per tenere viva l’attenzione su questioni extra campo di una qual certa rilevanza sociale. Estremi per il Magic Johnson Award.

 

 

#ThrowbackThursday

UCLA Bruins per i nostalgici, come coach Steve Lavin. Li riconoscete tutti?

Auguri a Gary Payton, fresco cinquantaduenne.

Throwback [semiserio] to: Mike Tyson di nuovo sul ring. C’è però un piccolo grande intruso.

#FridayFeeling

Lunedì nel quartiere, venerdì al playground, dove potreste incontrare Damyean Dotson.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

 

