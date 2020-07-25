NBA Trend Topic #13

Tredicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

NBA2k e realtà si incrociano nella bolla di Orlando.

Grant Williams cerca canotte targate WNBA, e a quanto pare non è il solo.

Kyle Kuzma chiede cooperazione ai media per tenere viva l’attenzione su questioni extra campo di una qual certa rilevanza sociale. Estremi per il Magic Johnson Award.

Media & players: We work hand n hand. We have platforms but help us out! Yes we know your job is to ask us about basketball questions. But if you guys believe in equality for all, let’s ask a few social injustice questions here n there. We’re all in this together

— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 22, 2020