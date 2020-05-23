NBA Trend Topic #4

Quarta puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

In apertura, proviamo a rispondere alla domanda della settimana: cosa stava ascoltando MJ con le cuffie in *quella* scena di The Last Dance? Il profilo ufficiale della March Madness NCAA ha la sua idea.

#MondayMotivation

Farsi sentire, come Ja Morant, per un #MotivationalMonday in grande stile targato Memphis Grizzlies.

YA HEAR ME 😂🗣 https://t.co/vKEEZ025gr — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 18, 2020

#TuesdayThoughts

Spaghetti sopravvalutati? Non ditelo a Lonzo Ball. Papà LaVar sembra divertirsi in cucina.

I swear it’s only because we had it 4 days a week! 😂 Pops cheffed it recently and it was dumb solid https://t.co/QOiqHzKsbW — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) May 19, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

La grammatica social e l’uso delle virgole: tutta una questione di voglia. Lou Williams, vecchio saggio, se la ride.

Sometimes I wanna practice proper grammar. And other times like now I don’t care 😂😂 https://t.co/p6pY0ZDnTc — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) May 20, 2020

#ThrowbackThursday

Il 21 maggio 1992 Don Nelson venne nominato Coach of the Year NBA per la terza volta in carriera, un record condiviso oggi con Pat Riley e Gregg Popovich.

On this date in 1992, Don Nelson was named the recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy as the 1991-92 NBA Coach of the Year, becoming the first coach in league history to win the award three times. pic.twitter.com/QA7VSTvKVp — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 21, 2020

#FridayFeeling

Le previsioni meteo non entusiasmanti per Memphis, Tennessee, offerte da Yuta Watanabe.

明日から1週間の天気やばすぎ pic.twitter.com/DQkJqvocp3 — Yuta Watanabe 渡邊 雄太 (@wacchi1013) May 21, 2020

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

Leggi anche:

Le canotte NBA ispirate ai Supereroi dei fumetti