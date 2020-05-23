Seguici su

NBA Trend Topic #4

Nuovo appuntamento con la rubrica che seleziona tweet curiosi e divertenti ed esplora il lato social della lega sportiva più social di tutte

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter - on YouTube

Quarta puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

In apertura, proviamo a rispondere alla domanda della settimana: cosa stava ascoltando MJ con le cuffie in *quella* scena di The Last Dance? Il profilo ufficiale della March Madness NCAA ha la sua idea.

#MondayMotivation

Farsi sentire, come Ja Morant, per un #MotivationalMonday in grande stile targato Memphis Grizzlies.

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Spaghetti sopravvalutati? Non ditelo a Lonzo Ball. Papà LaVar sembra divertirsi in cucina.

#WednesdayWisdom

La grammatica social e l’uso delle virgole: tutta una questione di voglia. Lou Williams, vecchio saggio, se la ride.

#ThrowbackThursday

Il 21 maggio 1992 Don Nelson venne nominato Coach of the Year NBA per la terza volta in carriera, un record condiviso oggi con Pat Riley e Gregg Popovich.

#FridayFeeling

Le previsioni meteo non entusiasmanti per Memphis, Tennessee, offerte da Yuta Watanabe.

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su TwitterInstagram e Facebook.

 

