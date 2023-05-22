NBA, Magic Johnson contro i Celtics: “Mai visti così arrendevoli in 44 anni”

I Boston Celtics hanno perso malamente in Gara 3 in queste finali di Eastern Conference. La compagine di coach Joe Mazzulla si è preso ogni responsabilità di questo tonfo clamoroso, ma ciò non giustifica la prestazione scialba agli occhi di alcune leggende della NBA. Tra queste, troviamo Earvin Magic Johnson che ha commentato la partita su Twitter, criticando pesantemente Boston:

“Dovranno apportare cambiamenti radicali. In 44 anni di NBA non ho mai visto arrendersi una franchigia in grado di vincere 17 titoli NBA come i Celtics. Sono certo che tutti i tifosi di Boston in giro per il mondo, in questo momento, siano disgustati e affranti.”

In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023