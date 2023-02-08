NBA, Banchero scelto da Pau Gasol: ecco i team del Jordan Rising Stars

Il prossimo 19 febbraio sarà la serata dell’All-Star Game NBA di Salt Lake City e tutti gli occhi saranno rivolti sulla scelta dei quintetti che avverrà poco prima della palla a due.

Ma la partita delle stelle è solo la punta del diamante dell’All-Star Weekend che avrà inizio il 17 febbraio con il Jordan Rising Stars, la partita dei migliori talenti emergenti della lega.

Come la scorsa edizione il Rising Stars Game vedrà scendere in campo 28 giocatori suddivisi in: 11 rookie, 10 sophomore e 7 giovani promesse provenienti dalla G-League.



Le 4 squadre saranno guidate da quattro ex leggende NBA – Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams e Jason Terry – che nella giornata di ieri hanno scelto i propri roster tramite Draft (tutti tranne Jason Terry che guiderà i talenti della G-League).

Paolo Banchero selezionato da Pau Gasol, andrà a far compagnia al Rookie of the Year della passata stagione Scottie Barnes ed a Bennedict Mathurin. Andiamo quindi a scoprire insieme tutti i team del Jordan Rising Stars 2023.

Proprio come lo scorso anno si svolgerà un mini torneo a tre partite – due semifinali ed una finale – che decreterà la squadra vincitrice.

Ogni partita verrà giocata con un punteggio obiettivo finale, il che significa che le partite termineranno con un canestro o un tiro libero realizzati.

Nelle semifinali il punteggio da raggiungere è fissato a quota 40, mentre nella finalissima serviranno 25 punti per vincere.

