NBA, Banchero scelto da Pau Gasol: ecco i team del Jordan Rising Stars

La scelta numero 1 dello scorso Draft cercherà di stupire anche in questo appuntamento

Il prossimo 19 febbraio sarà la serata dell’All-Star Game NBA di Salt Lake City e tutti gli occhi saranno rivolti sulla scelta dei quintetti che avverrà poco prima della palla a due.

Ma la partita delle stelle è solo la punta del diamante dell’All-Star Weekend che avrà inizio il 17 febbraio con il Jordan Rising Stars, la partita dei migliori talenti emergenti della lega.

Come la scorsa edizione il Rising Stars Game vedrà scendere in campo 28 giocatori suddivisi in: 11 rookie, 10 sophomore e 7 giovani promesse provenienti dalla G-League.

Le 4 squadre saranno guidate da quattro ex leggende NBA – Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams e Jason Terry – che nella giornata di ieri hanno scelto i propri roster tramite Draft (tutti tranne Jason Terry che guiderà i talenti della G-League).

Paolo Banchero selezionato da Pau Gasol, andrà a far compagnia al Rookie of the Year della passata stagione Scottie Barnes ed a Bennedict MathurinAndiamo quindi a scoprire insieme tutti i team del Jordan Rising Stars 2023.

Team Pau

GIOCATORE SQUADRA ANNO
Jose Alvarado New Orleans Pelicans Sophomore
Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic Rookie
Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors Sophomore
Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons Rookie
Bennedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers Rookie
Keegan Murray Sacramento Kings Rookie
Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers Rookie


Team Joakim 

GIOCATORE SQUADRA ANNO
Jalen Duren Detroit Pistons Rookie
Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder Sophomore
Quentin Grimes New York Knicks Sophomore
Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers Sophomore
Jabari Smith Jr. Houston Rockets Rookie
Jeremy Sochan San Antonio Spurs Rookie
Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Rookie


Team Deron 

GIOCATORE SQUADRA ANNO
Jalen Green Houston Rockets Sophomore
AJ Griffin Atlanta Hawks Rookie
Bones Hyland Denver Nuggets Sophomore
Walker Kessler Utah Jazz Rookie
Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans Sophomore
Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Sophomore
Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Sophomore


Team Jason

GIOCATORE SQUADRA ANNO
Sidy Cissoko G League Ignite Prospetto
Scoot Henderson G League Ignite Prospetto
Mojave King G League Ignite Prospetto
Kenneth Lofton Jr. Memphis Hustle Prospetto
Mac McClung Delaware Blue Coats Prospetto
Leonard Miller G League Ignite Prospetto
Scotty Pippen Jr. South Bay Lakers Prospetto

 


Il formato del Jordan Rising Stars 2023

Proprio come lo scorso anno si svolgerà un mini torneo a tre partite – due semifinali ed una finale – che decreterà la squadra vincitrice.

Ogni partita verrà giocata con un punteggio obiettivo finale, il che significa che le partite termineranno con un canestro o un tiro libero realizzati.

Nelle semifinali il punteggio da raggiungere è fissato a quota 40, mentre nella finalissima serviranno 25 punti per vincere.

