La reazione delle stelle NBA (e non) al nuovo record registrato da LeBron James

Il nuovo traguardo ha suscita la reazione di tutti i protagonisti della lega
record punti nba lebron james

Sì, LeBron James è il nuovo miglior marcatore di tutti i tempi in NBA. La stella dei Los Angeles Lakers nella notte ha ufficialmente superato il record di punti detenuto da Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dal 1984. Un traguardo storico per il nativo di Akron che ha sostanzialmente fatto esplodere tutti i tifosi, addetti ai lavori e stelle dello spettacolo su Twitter e dintorni. Siamo quindi andati a raccogliere le reazioni rispetto a quanto fatto da LeBron, a partire da Earvin Magic Johnson che ha commentato in questa maniera:

“Wow, mai nella mia vita avrei pensato di vedere due atleti NBA segnare più di 38.000 punti! Ricordo ancora quando il mio compagno di squadra di Showtime, il leggendario Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, batté il record. […] LeBron è un uomo straordinario dentro e fuori dal campo. È un imprenditore incredibile, svolge un’opera di beneficenza eccezionale in Ohio e in tutto il paese ed è sempre in prima linea per coloro che non hanno voce; soprattutto la comunità nera. È il quarto di tutti i tempi nella classifica degli assist NBA e ora il numero uno in quella dei migliori marcatori di sempre. Quando avrà finito di giocare, non credo che nessuno supererà mai LeBron come miglior marcatore NBA di tutti i tempi!”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

