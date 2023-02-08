La reazione delle stelle NBA (e non) al nuovo record registrato da LeBron James

Sì, LeBron James è il nuovo miglior marcatore di tutti i tempi in NBA. La stella dei Los Angeles Lakers nella notte ha ufficialmente superato il record di punti detenuto da Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dal 1984. Un traguardo storico per il nativo di Akron che ha sostanzialmente fatto esplodere tutti i tifosi, addetti ai lavori e stelle dello spettacolo su Twitter e dintorni. Siamo quindi andati a raccogliere le reazioni rispetto a quanto fatto da LeBron, a partire da Earvin Magic Johnson che ha commentato in questa maniera:
“Wow, mai nella mia vita avrei pensato di vedere due atleti NBA segnare più di 38.000 punti! Ricordo ancora quando il mio compagno di squadra di Showtime, il leggendario Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, batté il record. […] LeBron è un uomo straordinario dentro e fuori dal campo. È un imprenditore incredibile, svolge un’opera di beneficenza eccezionale in Ohio e in tutto il paese ed è sempre in prima linea per coloro che non hanno voce; soprattutto la comunità nera. È il quarto di tutti i tempi nella classifica degli assist NBA e ora il numero uno in quella dei migliori marcatori di sempre. Quando avrà finito di giocare, non credo che nessuno supererà mai LeBron come miglior marcatore NBA di tutti i tempi!”
One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames
— James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023
Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023
True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made.
38,388 🐐
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023
.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists 🥲🔥🐐🌺
— kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023
LeBron James! Congrats 👑
NBA All-Time Scoring Leader.
A beast!
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 8, 2023
Rihanna, Steph, Drake & more show love to LeBron for breaking the NBA scoring record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kbp3wJhFqt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023
Unbelievable!! Congrats @KingJames
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 8, 2023
Incredible @KingJames!
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 8, 2023
He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it.
— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 8, 2023
Congratulations to @KingJames on making history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the @NBA’s all-time scoring leader.✨ #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/UITgB9fHXR
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 8, 2023
On a step back too! 🐐!!!! @KingJames
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 8, 2023
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 8, 2023
I want to personally thank you LeBron for trusting & believing in me & the Lakers in 2018 when I was president of basketball operations. Everything you said you would do, you’ve done; led the Lakers to a championship, elevated the Lakers brand, & gave back to the city of LA!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023
