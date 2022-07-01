Seguici su

Mercato NBA 2022

Mercato NBA, i Milwaukee Bucks confermano Jevon Carter e Wesley Mattews

Contratti rispettivamente biennale e annuale

Non perde tempo e non perde pezzi la franchigia del Wisconsin. I Miwaukee Bucks hanno infatti trovato un accordo contrattuale con due delle proprie guardie a roster nella stagione da dopo conclusa: Jevon Carter e Wesley Mattews rimarranno in squadra con un contratto rispettivamente da due e un anno. Ancora non note le cifre.

Entrambi i giocatori saranno chiave per le rotazioni dei Bucks, soprattutto per la regular season. Wesley, nello specifico, è fortemente alla caccia del suo primo anello NBA, avendolo mancato per una stagione di ritardo sia con i Lakers (2020) che con i Bucks (2021)

 

Mercato NBA: tutte le firme e i movimenti della free agency 2022

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Mercato NBA 2022