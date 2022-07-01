Mercato NBA, i Milwaukee Bucks confermano Jevon Carter e Wesley Mattews

Non perde tempo e non perde pezzi la franchigia del Wisconsin. I Miwaukee Bucks hanno infatti trovato un accordo contrattuale con due delle proprie guardie a roster nella stagione da dopo conclusa: Jevon Carter e Wesley Mattews rimarranno in squadra con un contratto rispettivamente da due e un anno. Ancora non note le cifre.

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a two-year deal to return to Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Free agent Wesley Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Entrambi i giocatori saranno chiave per le rotazioni dei Bucks, soprattutto per la regular season. Wesley, nello specifico, è fortemente alla caccia del suo primo anello NBA, avendolo mancato per una stagione di ritardo sia con i Lakers (2020) che con i Bucks (2021)

