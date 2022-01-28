NBA, All-Star Game: Kevin Durant e LeBron James i capitani; debutto per Andrew Wiggins e Ja Morant

In diretta televisiva su TNT sono stati svelati capitani e titolari delle due squadre che si sfideranno nell’evento principe dell’All-Star Weekend 2022, il prossimo 20 febbraio. Le formazioni, come già avvenuto nell’edizione 2021, saranno guidate da Kevin Durant e LeBron James, i più votati nelle rispettive Conference.
NBA, i titolari dell’All-Star Game 2022
La 18ª partecipazione all’All-Star Game di LeBron James, per giunta nella sua Cleveland, rappresenta sì un record NBA – eguagliato Bryant–, eppure non è forse il dato saliente della serata. Esaudito il desiderio di Charles Barkley riguardo al backcourt titolare Western Conference, sono infatti due i giocatori al debutto: Andrew Wiggins e Ja Morant.
Le riserve, votate dagli allenatori della lega, verranno svelate il 3 febbraio. Draft per la composizione delle squadre una settimana più tardi, il 10 febbraio. Confermata la diretta TV. Di seguito tutti i nomi dei 10 titolari.
Eastern Conference
Capitano: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (12ª presenza all’All-Star Game)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (6ª presenza All-Star )
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (5ª presenza All-Star)
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (5ª presenza All-Star)
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (2ª presenza All-Star)
The Eastern Conference #NBAAllStar Starters Pool! @KDTrey5 (Captain)@Giannis_An34@DeMar_DeRozan @JoelEmbiid@TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/xeHV7fHWt5
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Western Conference
Capitano: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (18ª presenza all’All-Star Game)
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (8ª presenza All-Star)
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (4ª presenza All-Star)
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (1ª presenza All-Star)
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors (1ª presenza All-Star)
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar Starters Pool!@KingJames (Captain)@StephenCurry30
Nikola Jokic@JaMorant @22wiggins pic.twitter.com/V1mYl1v1j3
— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022
Leggi anche:
Mercato NBA, Draymond Green commenta i rumors su Westbrook e Harden