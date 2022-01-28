Seguici su

All Star Game

NBA, All-Star Game: Kevin Durant e LeBron James i capitani; debutto per Andrew Wiggins e Ja Morant

Il Draft All-Star mischierà le carte, ma intanto abbiamo i primi 10 nomi

In diretta televisiva su TNT sono stati svelati capitani e titolari delle due squadre che si sfideranno nell’evento principe dell’All-Star Weekend 2022, il prossimo 20 febbraio. Le formazioni, come già avvenuto nell’edizione 2021, saranno guidate da Kevin  Durant e LeBron James, i più votati nelle rispettive Conference.

NBA, i titolari dell’All-Star Game 2022

La 18ª partecipazione all’All-Star Game di LeBron James, per giunta nella sua Cleveland, rappresenta sì un record NBA – eguagliato Bryant–, eppure non è forse il dato saliente della serata. Esaudito il desiderio di Charles Barkley riguardo al backcourt titolare Western Conference, sono infatti due i giocatori al debutto: Andrew Wiggins e Ja Morant.

Le riserve, votate dagli allenatori della lega, verranno svelate il 3 febbraio. Draft per la composizione delle squadre una settimana più tardi, il 10 febbraio. Confermata la diretta TV. Di seguito tutti i nomi dei 10 titolari.

Eastern Conference

Capitano: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (12ª  presenza all’All-Star Game)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (6ª presenza All-Star )

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (5ª presenza All-Star)

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (5ª presenza All-Star)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (2ª presenza All-Star)

 

 

 

Western Conference

Capitano: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (18ª presenza all’All-Star Game)

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (8ª presenza All-Star)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (4ª presenza All-Star)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (1ª presenza All-Star)

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors (1ª presenza All-Star)

 

 

Leggi anche:

Mercato NBA, Draymond Green commenta i rumors su Westbrook e Harden

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in All Star Game