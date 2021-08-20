News NBA
Le presentazioni più belle del Calendario NBA 2021-2022
Come di consueto le squadre NBA ci hanno regalato emozioni
L’attesa per scoprire il calendario ufficiale per la stagione NBA 2021-2022 è finalmente finita. La lega ha pubblicato il programma di tutte le partite e – come di consueto – tutte le franchigie si sono sbizzarrite sui social network per annunciare il proprio calendario nella maniera più simpatica e curiosa possibile. Ecco la raccolta delle più intriganti.
Charlotte Hornets
Come ogni presentazione che si rispetti, lo speaker annuncia il calendario degli Hornets a suo modo.
HUM DIDDLY DEE! 🐝 The 2021-22 Hornets schedule has arrived. Presale starts at 4pm tomorrow. 🎟️ https://t.co/AXi9xzId9G | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/z2KXuRKdxZ
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 20, 2021
Phoenix Suns
Le mosse più conosciute delle ultime stagioni da parte dei propri beniamini e qualche gioco di parole sui soprannomi. Il tutto condito dalla lista in Comics Sans di tutti i match.
*𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦
34 nationally televised games. Franchise record. Go time! pic.twitter.com/lPXjL7QN5J
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 20, 2021
Detroit Pistons
With the help of our friends @Shopify & local businesses around Metro Detroit, we restored a house in our community for the 2021-22 NBA schedule release.
Tickets: https://t.co/VCOr4wCYSr | #NoBrakes pic.twitter.com/AyxLinPye2
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 20, 2021
Sacramento Kings
Il tema dei campioni dell’ultima Summer League invece mette al centro i bambini che parlano di NBA in maniera innocente.
✅ Leopards
✅ Yaks
✅ Bumble Bees
The Kings schedule presented by @kpgreatersac looks a little different this season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pytevDHZyI
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 20, 2021
New York Knicks
Coach Thibodeau è ormai al centro di tutte le operazioni dei Knicks e – a quanto pare – lo è anche per la pubblicazione del calendario di New York.
Schedule's out. Time to lock in. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/dnQnvAPeFj
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 20, 2021
Dallas Mavericks
Anche qui, come Sacramento, i bambini comandano la scena.
It’s the “So like the smallest basketball court in the world inside of a basketball” for us 😂
The 21-22 Schedule is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🗓️ Our biggest matchups of the season announced by the Biggest Mavs Fans You Know 🙌 @chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6YoZB9ADTC
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 20, 2021
Chicago Bulls
Forse una delle presentazioni più suggestive di questa lista è stata prodotta dai Chicago Bulls, in stile cartoon e videogame.
Choose your player: @nba_paint style!
Our schedule is here! Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/iwKRPZ1giT
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 20, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans
Più classico, invece, il calendario di NOLA.
Ready to ball in front of our fans again! 🙌#WontBowDown | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ONcja9q578
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 20, 2021
OKC Thunder
I Thunder hanno deciso di dare libero sfogo al disegno delle azioni più sorprendenti dell’ultima stagione.
Hey @PaycomCenter here’s a few dates we’ll be having game nights ⚡️
Tickets go on sale 8/26 🎟 pic.twitter.com/Ike8oLdUop
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 20, 2021
Golden State Warriors
Con diversi accenni al passato, gli Warriors sono pronti a godersi il futuro.
The evolution of the game is a beautiful thing
Here’s to this season, and the next 75 💎@kpthrive || https://t.co/nF7HGI3Pce pic.twitter.com/u2x22rqgqZ
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 20, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗗
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟮 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 pic.twitter.com/qZz6HJktTu
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 20, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies
The Verzuz you've all been waiting for.
72 hour single game flash sale starts at 3pm ➡️ https://t.co/rpLIJ0ZuHw pic.twitter.com/cK9YxnEX3l
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 20, 2021
Denver Nuggets
Denver ha avuto la stessa idea di Chicago. O viceversa.
We got our friends @nba_paint to help us reveal our 2021-22 schedule.
Enjoy.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dhlEWj3OEI
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 20, 2021
