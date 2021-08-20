Seguici su

Le presentazioni più belle del Calendario NBA 2021-2022

Come di consueto le squadre NBA ci hanno regalato emozioni

chicago bulls presentazione calendario

L’attesa per scoprire il calendario ufficiale per la stagione NBA 2021-2022 è finalmente finita. La lega ha pubblicato il programma di tutte le partite e – come di consueto – tutte le franchigie si sono sbizzarrite sui social network per annunciare il proprio calendario nella maniera più simpatica e curiosa possibile. Ecco la raccolta delle più intriganti.

 

Charlotte Hornets

Come ogni presentazione che si rispetti, lo speaker annuncia il calendario degli Hornets a suo modo.

 

Phoenix Suns

Le mosse più conosciute delle ultime stagioni da parte dei propri beniamini e qualche gioco di parole sui soprannomi. Il tutto condito dalla lista in Comics Sans di tutti i match.

 

Detroit Pistons

 

Sacramento Kings

Il tema dei campioni dell’ultima Summer League invece mette al centro i bambini che parlano di NBA in maniera innocente.

 

New York Knicks

Coach Thibodeau è ormai al centro di tutte le operazioni dei Knicks e – a quanto pare – lo è anche per la pubblicazione del calendario di New York.

 

 

 

Dallas Mavericks

Anche qui, come Sacramento, i bambini comandano la scena.

 

Chicago Bulls

Forse una delle presentazioni più suggestive di questa lista è stata prodotta dai Chicago Bulls, in stile cartoon e videogame.

 

New Orleans Pelicans

Più classico, invece, il calendario di NOLA.

 

 

OKC Thunder

I Thunder hanno deciso di dare libero sfogo al disegno delle azioni più sorprendenti dell’ultima stagione.

 

 

Golden State Warriors

Con diversi accenni al passato, gli Warriors sono pronti a godersi il futuro.

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

 

 

Memphis Grizzlies

 

Denver Nuggets

Denver ha avuto la stessa idea di Chicago. O viceversa.

 

 

 

