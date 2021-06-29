Seguici su

L.A. Clippers

NBA, Paul George cita LeBron James in conferenza stampa dopo Gara 5

Le parole del #13 Clippers, miglior marcatore di serata con di 41 punti, career high personale ai Playoff

41 punti, nuovo massimo in carriera per Paul George ai Playoff NBA. Il #13 dei Clippers ha chiuso con almeno 20 punti a referto tutte le 18 partite sin qui disputate nella postseason 2021. Numeri fatti registrare prima di stanotte soltanto da tre giocatori: Michael Jordan (in tre occasioni, 1992, 1997 e 1998), Kobe Bryant (2008), Kevin Durant (2012, 2018).

Un altro record riguarda la seconda metà di gara di PG, letteralmente on fire. Nelle ultime 25 edizioni dei Playoff NBA, soltanto due giocatori erano stati in grado di  mandare a referto 30 punti nel secondo tempo, con l’80% o più  al tiro.

 

Queste le dichiarazioni di Paul George al termine di Gara 5:

“Non si può mai prevedere l’andamento della partita ma l’energia messa in campo ha dimostrato che non abbiamo gettato la spugna. Ci eravamo detti che se avessero voluto chiudere la serie gli avversari avrebbero dovuto sudarsela. Una sconfitta nostra avrebbe chiuso la nostra stagione e mandato loro avanti. Consapevoli della situazione, abbiamo approcciato l’inizio del match con quella mentalità.”

 

A chi accenna agli infortuni patiti in carriera, nella serata che l’ha confermato su livelli eccellenti, Paul George ha riposto citando LeBron James:

“L’ho sentito dire che non sarà mai più al 100% della condizione e ho riflettuto sulle sue parole. Senza dubbio ho perso qualcosa anche dopo gli interventi chirurgici alla spalla. Fa parte del gioco, devi saperti adattare.”

 

 

L’abbraccio tra Paul George e Steve Ballmer

Cancellata la delusione per i liberi sbagliati in Gara 4, l’abbraccio con il proprietario della squadra è significativo.

 

 

Leggi anche:

Playoff NBA, il career high di Paul George tiene a galla i Clippers: Gara 5 va a L.A.

NBA, infortunio Trae Young: il responso della risonanza magnetica

NBA, le prime parole di Udoka da allenatore dei Celtics

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in L.A. Clippers