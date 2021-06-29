NBA, Paul George cita LeBron James in conferenza stampa dopo Gara 5

41 punti, nuovo massimo in carriera per Paul George ai Playoff NBA. Il #13 dei Clippers ha chiuso con almeno 20 punti a referto tutte le 18 partite sin qui disputate nella postseason 2021. Numeri fatti registrare prima di stanotte soltanto da tre giocatori: Michael Jordan (in tre occasioni, 1992, 1997 e 1998), Kobe Bryant (2008), Kevin Durant (2012, 2018).

He's the 4th player to open a postseason with a streak that long:

Paul George has 20 points in all 18 games this postseason.

Un altro record riguarda la seconda metà di gara di PG, letteralmente on fire. Nelle ultime 25 edizioni dei Playoff NBA, soltanto due giocatori erano stati in grado di mandare a referto 30 punti nel secondo tempo, con l’80% o più al tiro.

Paul George becomes the third player since the 1996-97 season to score 30+ points on 80% shooting or better in the second half of a postseason game, joining Anthony Davis (2020) and Dwyane Wade (2010). pic.twitter.com/JdFPIuoLm7

Queste le dichiarazioni di Paul George al termine di Gara 5:

Following his #NBAPlayoffs career-high 41-point performance, Paul George discusses the @LAClippers mentality that helped them win Game 5 and keep their season alive. #ThatsGame

3-2 PHX lead in the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T, LAC forces Game 6 on Wednesday at 9pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Qv88IBElCo

— NBA (@NBA) June 29, 2021