All Star Game
NBA, i titolari dei due quintetti dell’All-Star Game 2021
LeBron James e Kevin Durant capitani
Chiuse le votazioni dei tifosi, media, e giocatori, la NBA ha ufficializzato i 10 giocatori che partiranno titolari all’All-Star Game del 7 marzo prossimo, ad Atlanta. Di seguito l’elenco completo.
ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS (Western Conference)
LeBron James (Capitano per il quarto anno di fila)
The Western Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool!@KingJames (Captain)@StephenCurry30@luka7doncic
Nikola Jokic
Kawhi Leonard#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ojxfaZwHuj
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021
ALl-STAR GAME STARTERS (Eastern Conference)
Kevin Durant (Capitano)
The Eastern Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool!@KDTrey5 (Captain)@Giannis_An34@JoelEmbiid@RealDealBeal23@KyrieIrving#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BBozyd2NhK
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2021
Come noto, la distinzione tra Conference verrà meno in sede di selezione dei roster, che verrà trasmessa in diretta TV da TNT nella notte italiana tra il 4-5 marzo, alle 2.00. I due capitani comporranno Team LeBron e Team Durant scegliendo tra i 10 titolari e le riserve, “convocate” all’All-Star Game dagli allenatori.
