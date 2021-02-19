Seguici su

NBA, i titolari dei due quintetti dell’All-Star Game 2021

LeBron James e Kevin Durant capitani

All-Star Game
Credits to @NBA on Twitter

Chiuse le votazioni dei tifosi, media, e giocatori, la NBA ha ufficializzato i 10 giocatori che partiranno titolari all’All-Star Game del 7 marzo prossimo, ad Atlanta. Di seguito l’elenco completo.

ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS (Western Conference)

LeBron James (Capitano per il quarto anno di fila)

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Kawhi Leonard

 

ALl-STAR GAME STARTERS (Eastern Conference)

Kevin Durant (Capitano)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bradley Beal

Joel Embiid

Kyrie Irving

 

Come noto, la distinzione tra Conference verrà meno in sede di selezione dei roster, che verrà trasmessa in diretta TV da TNT nella notte italiana tra il 4-5 marzo, alle 2.00. I due capitani comporranno Team LeBron e Team Durant scegliendo tra i 10 titolari e le riserve, “convocate” all’All-Star Game dagli allenatori.

 

