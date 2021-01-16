Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic: Week 3
La stagione NBA prosegue nonostante le difficoltà logistico-organizzative. Su Twitter svetta la trade Harden, ma non solo
Quarto appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA alla blockbuster trade che ha coinvolto James Harden.
#MondayMotivation
Cattive percentuali al tiro? Landry Shamet è determinato a raddrizzare la mira, con tanto lavoro.
Earth shattering take here from WOKE! 😂😂 Lol. I know this. I know who I am. And I know I work my ass off. It is going to come. https://t.co/MTAAXCHlSx
— Landry Shamet (@landryshamet) January 11, 2021
#TuesdayThoughts
Una vittoria speciale per Trae Young. Pensiero e dedica rivolti alla madre, nel giorno del compleanno.
Can’t lose on Mamas Birthday🤣❤️ Happy Birthday, Love You❤️❤️@Cyoung321
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 12, 2021
Outfit di tutto rispetto per Jamal Murray.
Think I might wear black shoes wit white tights today just to throw ppl off😂
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 12, 2021
#WednesdayWisdom
Dakota Mathias con la tripla clutch. Il ragazzo è sulla mappa NBA, come mostra Tobias Harris. Letteralmente, Dakota.
!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/s4KdpaKIWn
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 13, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday
Golden State Warriors al loro meglio. L’omaggio di Kent Bazemore, che non scorda la summer league di Las Vegas 2013. Palmarès completo.
I had to post this one ✊🏾✊🏾. They’ve been my dawgs! Since ‘12 @stephencurry30 @money23green pic.twitter.com/w0LddCJDrx
— Baze (@24Bazemore) January 14, 2021
#FridayFeeling
Rudy Gay e DeMarcus Cousins rispettano il protocollo NBA senza rinunciare ai saluti prepartita.
Rudy Gay and Boogie found a way to greet each other before the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/vNAsPvOexH
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021
