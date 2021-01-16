NBA Trend Topic: Week 3

Quarto appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA alla blockbuster trade che ha coinvolto James Harden.

#MondayMotivation

Cattive percentuali al tiro? Landry Shamet è determinato a raddrizzare la mira, con tanto lavoro.

Earth shattering take here from WOKE! 😂😂 Lol. I know this. I know who I am. And I know I work my ass off. It is going to come. https://t.co/MTAAXCHlSx — Landry Shamet (@landryshamet) January 11, 2021

#TuesdayThoughts

Una vittoria speciale per Trae Young. Pensiero e dedica rivolti alla madre, nel giorno del compleanno.

Can’t lose on Mamas Birthday🤣❤️ Happy Birthday, Love You❤️❤️@Cyoung321 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 12, 2021

Outfit di tutto rispetto per Jamal Murray.

Think I might wear black shoes wit white tights today just to throw ppl off😂 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 12, 2021

#WednesdayWisdom

Dakota Mathias con la tripla clutch. Il ragazzo è sulla mappa NBA, come mostra Tobias Harris. Letteralmente, Dakota.

#ThrowbackThursday

Golden State Warriors al loro meglio. L’omaggio di Kent Bazemore, che non scorda la summer league di Las Vegas 2013. Palmarès completo.

#FridayFeeling

Rudy Gay e DeMarcus Cousins rispettano il protocollo NBA senza rinunciare ai saluti prepartita.

Rudy Gay and Boogie found a way to greet each other before the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/vNAsPvOexH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

