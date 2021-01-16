Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic: Week 3

La stagione NBA prosegue nonostante le difficoltà logistico-organizzative. Su Twitter svetta la trade Harden, ma non solo

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter | on YouTube

Quarto appuntamento stagionale con  NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA alla blockbuster trade che ha coinvolto James Harden.

 

#MondayMotivation

Cattive percentuali al tiro? Landry Shamet è determinato a raddrizzare la mira, con tanto lavoro.

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Una vittoria speciale per Trae Young. Pensiero e dedica rivolti alla madre, nel giorno del compleanno.

Outfit di tutto rispetto per Jamal Murray.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

Dakota Mathias con la tripla clutch. Il ragazzo è sulla mappa NBA, come mostra Tobias Harris. Letteralmente, Dakota.

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Golden State Warriors al loro meglio. L’omaggio di Kent Bazemore, che non scorda la summer league di Las Vegas 2013. Palmarès completo.

#FridayFeeling

Rudy Gay e DeMarcus Cousins rispettano il protocollo NBA senza rinunciare ai saluti prepartita.

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Curiosità