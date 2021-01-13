Seguici su

Brooklyn Nets

Le reazioni delle star NBA al passaggio di James Harden a Brooklyn

Il Barba dice addio a Houston per passare ai Nets in cui giocherà con Irving e Durant

harden irving durant brooklyn

I Brooklyn Nets sono ufficialmente andati all-in dopo aver chiuso una trade con gli Houston Rockets. La franchigia newyorchese si è sostanzialmente privata di tutte le scelte future (anche se non protette, ndr) al primo giro dei prossimi anni per convincere i texani a scambiare James Harden. Il Barba, in rotta con Houston, ha quindi ottenuto quello che voleva, ossia unirsi ad altre superstar NBA per poter lottare per il titolo. I “Big Three” di Brooklyn – Durant, Irving e Harden – fanno già discutere. Specialmente sui social network in cui si sono radunati tutti i giocatori per commentare il movimento di mercato.

 

Donovan Mitchell

 

CJ McCollum

Il giocatore di Portland confessa di aver appreso della notizia poco prima del suo pisolino. Ovviamente etichettando il basket NBA come lo sport business più divertente al mondo.

 

Bradley Beal

 

Paul Pierce

“È accaduto tutto velocemente!”

 

Andre Drummond

 

Jusuf Nurkic

 

Rudy Gay

 

Larry Nance Jr

 

 

 

 

