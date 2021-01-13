Brooklyn Nets
Le reazioni delle star NBA al passaggio di James Harden a Brooklyn
Il Barba dice addio a Houston per passare ai Nets in cui giocherà con Irving e Durant
I Brooklyn Nets sono ufficialmente andati all-in dopo aver chiuso una trade con gli Houston Rockets. La franchigia newyorchese si è sostanzialmente privata di tutte le scelte future (anche se non protette, ndr) al primo giro dei prossimi anni per convincere i texani a scambiare James Harden. Il Barba, in rotta con Houston, ha quindi ottenuto quello che voleva, ossia unirsi ad altre superstar NBA per poter lottare per il titolo. I “Big Three” di Brooklyn – Durant, Irving e Harden – fanno già discutere. Specialmente sui social network in cui si sono radunati tutti i giocatori per commentare il movimento di mercato.
Donovan Mitchell
Woah😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021
CJ McCollum
Il giocatore di Portland confessa di aver appreso della notizia poco prima del suo pisolino. Ovviamente etichettando il basket NBA come lo sport business più divertente al mondo.
Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021
Bradley Beal
WOW
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021
Spicy
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021
Paul Pierce
“È accaduto tutto velocemente!”
Well that escalated quickly 😳😳
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 13, 2021
Andre Drummond
A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021
Jusuf Nurkic
It’s about to go down 😀
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 13, 2021
Rudy Gay
League is crazy right now #NBA
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021
Larry Nance Jr
The big man is BACK!!! 😂
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 13, 2021
Leggi anche:
Mercato NBA, Victor Oladipo finisce agli Houston Rockets
NBA, Zion Williamson out contro i Clippers
Mercato NBA, James Harden saluta Houston: finisce ai Brooklyn Nets