Le reazioni delle star NBA al passaggio di James Harden a Brooklyn

I Brooklyn Nets sono ufficialmente andati all-in dopo aver chiuso una trade con gli Houston Rockets. La franchigia newyorchese si è sostanzialmente privata di tutte le scelte future (anche se non protette, ndr) al primo giro dei prossimi anni per convincere i texani a scambiare James Harden. Il Barba, in rotta con Houston, ha quindi ottenuto quello che voleva, ossia unirsi ad altre superstar NBA per poter lottare per il titolo. I “Big Three” di Brooklyn – Durant, Irving e Harden – fanno già discutere. Specialmente sui social network in cui si sono radunati tutti i giocatori per commentare il movimento di mercato.

Donovan Mitchell

Woah😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021

CJ McCollum

Il giocatore di Portland confessa di aver appreso della notizia poco prima del suo pisolino. Ovviamente etichettando il basket NBA come lo sport business più divertente al mondo.

Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021

Bradley Beal

WOW — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021

Spicy — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021

Paul Pierce

“È accaduto tutto velocemente!”

Well that escalated quickly 😳😳 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 13, 2021

Andre Drummond

A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021

Jusuf Nurkic

It’s about to go down 😀 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 13, 2021

Rudy Gay

League is crazy right now #NBA — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021

Larry Nance Jr

The big man is BACK!!! 😂 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 13, 2021

