NBA Trend Topic: Tip Off

Riparte la NBA e torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Scommessa vinta. Il social media takeover di CJ McCollum sul profilo Twitter di Complex Sports.

ATTENTION: Because the Browns beat the Giants, we are now obligated to post @CJMcCollum highlights for the next three days & have changed our avi. pic.twitter.com/LeOJ46FMcC — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 21, 2020

#TuesdayThoughts

Opening Night ed #NBAJerseyDay. Una compilation di celebrities.

Celebs reppin' their favorite NBA jerseys! Celebrate #NBAJerseyDay tomorrow for opening night by wearing your favorite NBA threads! pic.twitter.com/1M2hTaKHkt — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2020

Ring Ceremony nella notte italiana tra martedì e mercoledì per i Los Angeles Lakers. Magic Johnson applaude il discorso di Jeanie Buss.

It was really nice how @JeanieBuss included all of the former @Lakers who are now playing for other teams in her speech! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 23, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

L’anello dei campioni NBA 2020 in tutto il suo splendore. Il video di Jared Dudley.

#ThrowbackThursday

Ja Morant caldissimo alla prima stagionale – da record – dei suoi Grizzlies. Occasione giusta per sfoderare gli highlights di Shaquille O’Neal, 1993.

Ja Morant (21 years, 135 days old) is the youngest player to score 40+ PTS in his team’s season-opening game. The previous youngest was Shaquille O'Neal (21 years, 244 days old) for Orlando in 1993. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/EVSWuBg4oC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 24, 2020

#FridayFeeling

Se continua così, Morant potrà presto provare l’ebbrezza di una partita giocata nel giorno di Natale, magari già dal prossimo anno.

wonder what it feels like to play today 🙂🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2020

Due sorelle, Malika e Kendra Andrews, impegnate da reporter – per ESPN e The Athletic – nella stessa partita, a Natale. Una foto da ricordare.

The best part of NBA Christmas Day: https://t.co/g0otP4h5Ve pic.twitter.com/RtTLEvXr0Q — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 26, 2020

Natale anche a casa Metta World Peace.

