NBA Trend Topic: Tip Off

NBA Christmas Day e non solo

nba twitter

Riparte la NBA e torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

 

#MondayMotivation

Scommessa vinta. Il social media takeover di CJ McCollum sul profilo Twitter di Complex Sports.

 

#TuesdayThoughts

Opening Night ed #NBAJerseyDay. Una compilation di celebrities.

Ring Ceremony nella notte italiana tra martedì e mercoledì per i Los Angeles Lakers. Magic Johnson applaude il discorso di Jeanie Buss.

 

#WednesdayWisdom

L’anello dei campioni NBA 2020 in tutto il suo splendore. Il video di Jared Dudley.

#ThrowbackThursday

Ja Morant caldissimo alla prima stagionale – da record – dei suoi Grizzlies. Occasione giusta per sfoderare gli highlights di Shaquille O’Neal, 1993.

#FridayFeeling

Se continua così, Morant potrà presto provare l’ebbrezza di una partita giocata nel giorno di Natale, magari già dal prossimo anno.

 

Due sorelle, Malika e Kendra Andrews,  impegnate da reporter – per ESPN e The Athleticnella stessa partita, a Natale. Una foto da ricordare.

 

 

Natale anche a casa Metta World Peace. 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

