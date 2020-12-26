Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic: Tip Off
NBA Christmas Day e non solo
Riparte la NBA e torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.
#MondayMotivation
Scommessa vinta. Il social media takeover di CJ McCollum sul profilo Twitter di Complex Sports.
ATTENTION:
Because the Browns beat the Giants, we are now obligated to post @CJMcCollum highlights for the next three days & have changed our avi. pic.twitter.com/LeOJ46FMcC
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 21, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Opening Night ed #NBAJerseyDay. Una compilation di celebrities.
Celebs reppin' their favorite NBA jerseys!
Celebrate #NBAJerseyDay tomorrow for opening night by wearing your favorite NBA threads! pic.twitter.com/1M2hTaKHkt
— NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2020
Ring Ceremony nella notte italiana tra martedì e mercoledì per i Los Angeles Lakers. Magic Johnson applaude il discorso di Jeanie Buss.
It was really nice how @JeanieBuss included all of the former @Lakers who are now playing for other teams in her speech!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 23, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
L’anello dei campioni NBA 2020 in tutto il suo splendore. Il video di Jared Dudley.
Ring me!!! pic.twitter.com/N0kHNdX4bJ
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) December 23, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Ja Morant caldissimo alla prima stagionale – da record – dei suoi Grizzlies. Occasione giusta per sfoderare gli highlights di Shaquille O’Neal, 1993.
Ja Morant (21 years, 135 days old) is the youngest player to score 40+ PTS in his team’s season-opening game. The previous youngest was Shaquille O'Neal (21 years, 244 days old) for Orlando in 1993. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/EVSWuBg4oC
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 24, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Se continua così, Morant potrà presto provare l’ebbrezza di una partita giocata nel giorno di Natale, magari già dal prossimo anno.
wonder what it feels like to play today 🙂🥴
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2020
Due sorelle, Malika e Kendra Andrews, impegnate da reporter – per ESPN e The Athletic – nella stessa partita, a Natale. Una foto da ricordare.
The best part of NBA Christmas Day: https://t.co/g0otP4h5Ve pic.twitter.com/RtTLEvXr0Q
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 26, 2020
Natale anche a casa Metta World Peace.
Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.