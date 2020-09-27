L.A. Lakers
Le reazioni della lega ai Lakers e LeBron di nuovo in finale NBA
La vittoria dei Los Angeles Lakers questa notte contro i Denver Nuggets ha permesso alla franchigia di tornare di nuovo in finale NBA dopo 10 anni. Ebbene tutto ciò è stato reso possibile dalla tripla doppia di LeBron James, che ha anche siglato ben 16 punti nel solo quarto quarto. Ecco le reazioni di giocatori, ex giocatori e non solo, partendo da Magic Johnson:
“Quando LeBron James ha firmato con i Lakers ci ha comunicato che avrebbe voluto riportare la squadra in finale NBA. Oggi ha definitivamente mantenuto la sua parola. Congratulazioni alla proprietaria Jeanie Buss, al GM >Rob Pelinka, al coach Frank Vogel ed il suo staff, a LeBron james, Anthony Davis e a tutti i Los Angeles Lakers.”
When LeBron James signed with the @Lakers he told us he would get us back to the NBA Finals and he’s definitely kept his word.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020
Ha poi commentato Isaiah Thomas:
“Quello che ha fatto oggi LeBron James è la differenza tra una star ed una superstar. “
What Bron did tonight was the Difference between a “Star” and “Superstar”…. He closed them boys out!
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2020
Kendrick Perkins ha invece affermato:
“Che cosa vi aspettavate? LeBron James ha passato il 58% della sua intera carriera in finale NBA. Non importa se a Cleveland, South Beach o in una bolla, accedere alle Finals è solo un altro giorno in ufficio per Mr. James.”
What y’all expect? LeBron James has spent 58% of his career in the NBA Finals. I don’t care if it’s Cleveland, South Beach or a Bubble — getting to the finals is just another day at the office for Mr. James! #justakidfromAkron#butheResidesinNBAFinals
Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 27, 2020
Ja Morant è stato invece di poche parole, come è spesso sua consuetudine:
👑
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 27, 2020
Josh Hart si limita a complimentarsi coi Lakers e afferma che i fan se lo meritavano.
Happy for the Lakers and the fan base. Their fans deserve it
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2020
Bron zoned out.
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 27, 2020
Naaaa bron goin stupid rn!!!
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 27, 2020
Denver got Heart they need some good vets and smart players to help these young boys. Grant had a great year found a home.
— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) September 27, 2020
