Seguici su

L.A. Lakers

Le reazioni della lega ai Lakers e LeBron di nuovo in finale NBA

La vittoria dei Los Angeles Lakers questa notte contro i Denver Nuggets ha permesso alla franchigia di tornare di nuovo in finale NBA dopo 10 anni. Ebbene tutto ciò è stato reso possibile dalla tripla doppia di LeBron James, che ha anche siglato ben 16 punti nel solo quarto quarto. Ecco le reazioni di giocatori, ex giocatori e non solo, partendo da Magic Johnson:

“Quando LeBron James ha firmato con i Lakers ci ha comunicato che avrebbe voluto riportare la squadra in finale NBA. Oggi ha definitivamente mantenuto la sua parola. Congratulazioni alla proprietaria Jeanie Buss, al GM >Rob Pelinka, al coach Frank Vogel ed il suo staff, a LeBron james, Anthony Davis e a tutti i Los Angeles Lakers.”

Ha poi commentato Isaiah Thomas:

“Quello che ha fatto oggi LeBron James è la differenza tra una star ed una superstar. “

Kendrick Perkins ha invece affermato:

“Che cosa vi aspettavate? LeBron James ha passato il 58% della sua intera carriera in finale NBA. Non importa se a Cleveland, South Beach o in una bolla, accedere alle Finals è solo un altro giorno in ufficio per Mr. James.”

Ja Morant è stato invece di poche parole, come è spesso sua consuetudine:

Josh Hart si limita a complimentarsi coi Lakers e afferma che i fan se lo meritavano.

 

LEGGI ANCHE:

NBA, Jamal Murray ammette: “Avevo finito le energie”

LeBron James commenta l’approdo alle NBA Finals con i Lakers

Playoff NBA: niente rimonta per i Nuggets, Lakers alle Finals dopo 10 anni di assenza

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in L.A. Lakers