Le reazioni della lega ai Lakers e LeBron di nuovo in finale NBA

La vittoria dei Los Angeles Lakers questa notte contro i Denver Nuggets ha permesso alla franchigia di tornare di nuovo in finale NBA dopo 10 anni. Ebbene tutto ciò è stato reso possibile dalla tripla doppia di LeBron James, che ha anche siglato ben 16 punti nel solo quarto quarto. Ecco le reazioni di giocatori, ex giocatori e non solo, partendo da Magic Johnson:

“Quando LeBron James ha firmato con i Lakers ci ha comunicato che avrebbe voluto riportare la squadra in finale NBA. Oggi ha definitivamente mantenuto la sua parola. Congratulazioni alla proprietaria Jeanie Buss, al GM >Rob Pelinka, al coach Frank Vogel ed il suo staff, a LeBron james, Anthony Davis e a tutti i Los Angeles Lakers.”

When LeBron James signed with the @Lakers he told us he would get us back to the NBA Finals and he’s definitely kept his word. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

Ha poi commentato Isaiah Thomas:

“Quello che ha fatto oggi LeBron James è la differenza tra una star ed una superstar. “

What Bron did tonight was the Difference between a “Star” and “Superstar”…. He closed them boys out! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2020

Kendrick Perkins ha invece affermato:

“Che cosa vi aspettavate? LeBron James ha passato il 58% della sua intera carriera in finale NBA. Non importa se a Cleveland, South Beach o in una bolla, accedere alle Finals è solo un altro giorno in ufficio per Mr. James.”

What y’all expect? LeBron James has spent 58% of his career in the NBA Finals. I don’t care if it’s Cleveland, South Beach or a Bubble — getting to the finals is just another day at the office for Mr. James! #justakidfromAkron#butheResidesinNBAFinals Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 27, 2020

Ja Morant è stato invece di poche parole, come è spesso sua consuetudine:

👑 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 27, 2020

Josh Hart si limita a complimentarsi coi Lakers e afferma che i fan se lo meritavano.

Happy for the Lakers and the fan base. Their fans deserve it — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2020

Bron zoned out. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 27, 2020

Naaaa bron goin stupid rn!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 27, 2020

Denver got Heart they need some good vets and smart players to help these young boys. Grant had a great year found a home. — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) September 27, 2020

