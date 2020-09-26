NBA Trend Topic #21

Nuova puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

21 settembre 2020. Una data speciale per i San Antonio Spurs e i tifosi neroargento.

#TuesdayThoughts

Per i fan di Mario Hezonja, invece, un sistema operativo “dedicato”.

The new MarIOS. You welcome 🌎 https://t.co/5NmIbgxOeq

Un martedì spensierato per Jaren Jackson Jr.

incoming thoughts about not much pic.twitter.com/443sGv3Vkn

Enes Kanter non perde di vista la battaglia personale con Erdogan e tutela i compagni vittima di sospetti tentativi di hacking.

Crazy!!#DictatorErdogan’s operatives at work again.

This time they’ve hacked one of my teammate’s Twitter account. @viinze_17P

This is seriously getting wild.

Thanks for the quick fix @Twitter pic.twitter.com/De23y50lUp

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 22, 2020