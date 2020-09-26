Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic #21
In attesa di definire chi si sfiderà per l’anello NBA 2020, appuntamento con la rassegna social della settimana su Twitter
Nuova puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.
#MondayMotivation
21 settembre 2020. Una data speciale per i San Antonio Spurs e i tifosi neroargento.
Happy 9/21/20, #SpursFamily! pic.twitter.com/KtLCbyUnl4
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 21, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Per i fan di Mario Hezonja, invece, un sistema operativo “dedicato”.
The new MarIOS. You welcome 🌎 https://t.co/5NmIbgxOeq
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) September 22, 2020
Un martedì spensierato per Jaren Jackson Jr.
incoming thoughts about not much pic.twitter.com/443sGv3Vkn
— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 22, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Enes Kanter non perde di vista la battaglia personale con Erdogan e tutela i compagni vittima di sospetti tentativi di hacking.
Crazy!!#DictatorErdogan’s operatives at work again.
This time they’ve hacked one of my teammate’s Twitter account. @viinze_17P
This is seriously getting wild.
Thanks for the quick fix @Twitter pic.twitter.com/De23y50lUp
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 22, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Tyler Herro con una prestazione d’altri tempi contro i Boston Celtics in Gara 4.
Tyler Herro's 37 points are the 2nd most points in a playoff game for a player before turning 21 years old, behind Magic Johnson's 42 points on May 16, 1980! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/MM5O51gcPN
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 24, 2020
Fast forward un tantino azzardato, ma il ragazzo non scherza.
The Tyler Herro jersey retirement ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14, 2036, when the Heat take on the Neptune Knicks in a rematch of the 2036 Eastern Galactic Finals.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Richaun Holmes invischiato nel traffico di Los Angeles.
LA traffic man….whyyyyyyyyyyyyy
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) September 24, 2020
