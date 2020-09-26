Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #21

In attesa di definire chi si sfiderà per l’anello NBA 2020, appuntamento con la rassegna social della settimana su Twitter

nba twitter

Nuova puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

21 settembre 2020. Una data speciale per i San Antonio Spurs e i tifosi neroargento.

#TuesdayThoughts

Per i fan di Mario Hezonja, invece, un sistema operativo “dedicato”.

Un martedì spensierato per Jaren Jackson Jr.

#WednesdayWisdom

Enes Kanter non perde di vista la battaglia personale con Erdogan e tutela i compagni vittima di sospetti tentativi di hacking.

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Tyler Herro con una prestazione d’altri tempi contro i Boston Celtics in Gara 4.

Fast forward un tantino azzardato, ma il ragazzo non scherza.

#FridayFeeling

Richaun Holmes invischiato nel traffico di Los Angeles.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

 

 

