NBA Trend Topic #18

Emozioni Playoff, grandi ritorni e hot takes: la rassegna social della settimana

Dopo una settimana di pausa in segno di rispetto verso il boicottaggio delle partite, torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.

#MondayMotivation

L’eliminazione dai Playoff in sei partite contro i Los Angeles Clippers non cambia la valutazione positiva per la stagione dei Dallas Mavericks. La soddisfazione di Dirk Nowitzki e Mark Cuban.

#TuesdayThoughts

 CP3 autentico uomo squadra.

#WednesdayWisdom

“Bolla” di Orlando significa anche alberghi condivisi tra più franchigie. Gli ospiti, con l’avanzare dei Playoff, diminuiscono sempre più. Saggia osservazione di Russell Westbrook  dopo Gara 7, a qualificazione acquisita.

Sì Jeanie, ci mancano quelle foto.

#ThrowbackThursday

Steve Nash ai Brooklyn Nets per quattro anni. KD e Kyrie apprezzano.

Hot take di Richard Jefferson. Kevin Love appare divertito.

#FridayFeeling

OG, Oh My: glaciale

Ja Morant ha vinto il premio di Rookie dell’Anno NBA e ci tiene a farvelo sapere.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

