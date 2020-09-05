Curiosità
NBA Trend Topic #18
Emozioni Playoff, grandi ritorni e hot takes: la rassegna social della settimana
Dopo una settimana di pausa in segno di rispetto verso il boicottaggio delle partite, torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.
#MondayMotivation
L’eliminazione dai Playoff in sei partite contro i Los Angeles Clippers non cambia la valutazione positiva per la stagione dei Dallas Mavericks. La soddisfazione di Dirk Nowitzki e Mark Cuban.
Lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to!!! #mffl
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 30, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
CP3 autentico uomo squadra.
CP3 🗣“We just wanted a chance…Game 7 anything can happen!”
(via @TaylorRooks)pic.twitter.com/DHp66bK0mQ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
“Bolla” di Orlando significa anche alberghi condivisi tra più franchigie. Gli ospiti, con l’avanzare dei Playoff, diminuiscono sempre più. Saggia osservazione di Russell Westbrook dopo Gara 7, a qualificazione acquisita.
With a big smile, Russell Westbrook wraps up his zoom press conference with, "We get to go back to a campus where it's just us. No other teams, just us at the Grand Floridian."
The Thunder were the only other remaining Grand Floridian guests.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 3, 2020
Sì Jeanie, ci mancano quelle foto.
Back in the #Showtime era we used to create fun posters for the fans. This is my favorite one. Hopefully we can create a new one – maybe in the Bubble? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/GPYgVFeYIB
— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 2, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Steve Nash ai Brooklyn Nets per quattro anni. KD e Kyrie apprezzano.
OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020
Hot take di Richard Jefferson. Kevin Love appare divertito.
The 14 year old me is mind blown right now 🤯 https://t.co/iZUaO10kRf
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020
#FridayFeeling
OG, Oh My: glaciale
cool pic.twitter.com/NsrXaDUYw5
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 4, 2020
Ja Morant ha vinto il premio di Rookie dell’Anno NBA e ci tiene a farvelo sapere.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 3, 2020
