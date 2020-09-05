NBA Trend Topic #18

Dopo una settimana di pausa in segno di rispetto verso il boicottaggio delle partite, torna NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.

L’eliminazione dai Playoff in sei partite contro i Los Angeles Clippers non cambia la valutazione positiva per la stagione dei Dallas Mavericks. La soddisfazione di Dirk Nowitzki e Mark Cuban.

Lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to!!! #mffl

CP3 autentico uomo squadra.

“Bolla” di Orlando significa anche alberghi condivisi tra più franchigie. Gli ospiti, con l’avanzare dei Playoff, diminuiscono sempre più. Saggia osservazione di Russell Westbrook dopo Gara 7, a qualificazione acquisita.

With a big smile, Russell Westbrook wraps up his zoom press conference with, "We get to go back to a campus where it's just us. No other teams, just us at the Grand Floridian."

The Thunder were the only other remaining Grand Floridian guests.

— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 3, 2020