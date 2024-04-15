Seguici su

Record partite giocate Playoff NBA in carriera, la classifica

Chi detiene il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera? Scopri la classifica presenze ogni epoca e per atleti in attività
LeBron James

Win or go home, il claim dei Playoff NBA, riassume alla perfezione la forza di una formula da dentro o fuori che stagione dopo stagione si rivela vincente. I tentativi di replica del modello nei vari campionati, anche europei, ne sono una conferma. Contare le presenze in postseason di un determinato giocatore potrebbe sembrare a prima vista un esercizio sterile e superficiale. Sapere chi detiene il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA  in carriera aiuta però a farsi un’ idea del rendimento complessivo di un atleta, un campione in grado di alzare con costanza il livello nei momenti decisivi della stagione.

Record partite giocate Playoff NBA, la classifica ogni epoca

Il primatista in questa classifica è LeBron James, sul podio anche per quanto riguarda i minuti NBA giocati in carriera. Scopriamo assieme gli altri nomi [Fonti: nba.com/statsbasketballreference].

 

CLASSIFICA GIOCATORE PARTITE GIOCATE PLAYOFF NBA CARRIERA
. LeBron James 282
2. Derek Fisher 259
3. Tim Duncan 251
4. Robert Horry 244
5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 237
6. Tony Parker 226
7. Kobe Bryant 220
8. Manu Ginóbili 218
9. Shaquille O’Neal 216
10. Scottie Pippen 208
11. Danny Ainge 193
Karl Malone 193
13. Magic Johnson 190
14. Julius Erving 189
15. Robert Parish 184
16. Byron Scott 183
17. John Stockton 182
18. Dennis Johnson 180
19. Michael Jordan 179
20. Andre Iguodala 177
Dwyane Wade 177
Rasheed Wallace 177
23. John Havlicek 172
24. Ray Allen 171
25. Horace Grant 170
Paul Pierce 170
27. Danny Green 169
Kevin McHale 169
Dennis Rodman 169
30. Michael Cooper 168
31. Al Horford 167
Sam Perkins 167
33. Kevin Durant 166
34. Bill Russell 165
35. Larry Bird 164
36. Paul Silas 163
37. Wilt Chamberlain 160
James Harden 160
39. Jason Kidd 158
Klay Thompson 158
41. Draymond Green 157
42. Sam Jones 154
Gary Payton 154
44. A.C. Green 153
Jerry West 153
46. Serge Ibaka 152
47. Bobby Jones 151
48. Don Nelson 150
49. Udonis Haslem 149
Chris Paul 149
51. James Jones 148
52. Stephen Curry 147
Lindsey Hunter 147
54. Chauncey Billups 146
55. Clyde Drexler 145
Kyle Korver 145
Dirk Nowitzki 145
Hakeem Olajuwon 145
59. George Hill 144
Reggie Miller 144
Charles Oakley 144
62. Kevin Garnett 143
Kendrick Perkins 143
James Worthy 143
65. Derrick McKey 142
66. Clifford Robinson 141
67. Jeff Hornacek 140
Richard Jefferson 140
Tayshaun Prince 140
J.R. Smith 140
71. Patrick Ewing 139
Kurt Rambis 139
73. Dale Davis 137
Kawhi Leonard 137
75. Sam Cassell 136
Pau Gasol 136
77. Bruce Bowen 135
78. Elgin Baylor 134
Rajon Rondo 134
John Salley 134
81. Maurice Cheeks 133
Dan Issel 133
83. Mark Jackson 131
84. Richard Hamilton 130
Kyle Lowry 130
Paul Millsap 130
Tom Sanders 130
Ben Wallace 130
89. Michael Finley 129
90. Steve Kerr 128
91. Brian Shaw 127
92. Jerome Kersey 126
Shaun Livingston 126
Billy Paultz 126
95. Dwight Howard 125
Caldwell Jones 125
97. Bill Cartwright 124
Terry Porter 124
Jason Terry 124
100. Charles Barkley 123

 

Giocatori in attività

Oltre a detenere il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera, LeBron James, come abbiamo visto, è l’unico giocatore in attività a occupare un posto nella top 10 di sempre. Stante la mancata qualificazione dei Los Angeles Lakers alla postseason 2022, il nativo di Akron dovrà attendere almeno un anno per ritoccare le proprie cifre. Vediamo chi lo segue tra i giocatori con più presenze Playoff in carriera.

CLASSIFICA GIOCATORE PARTITE GIOCATE PLAYOFF NBA CARRIERA
1. LeBron James 282
2. Andre Iguodala 177
3. Danny Green 169
4. Al Horford 167
5. Kevin Durant 166
6. James Harden 160
7. Klay Thompson 158
8. Draymond Green 157
9. Serge Ibaka 152
10. Udonis Haslem 149
Chris Paul 149
12. Stephen Curry 147
13. George Hill 144
14. Kawhi Leonard 137
15. Kyle Lowry 130
16. Jimmy Butler 119
17. Russell Westbrook 116
18. Jae Crowder 111
19. Paul George 108
Marcus Smart 108

 

