Record partite giocate Playoff NBA in carriera, la classifica

Win or go home, il claim dei Playoff NBA, riassume alla perfezione la forza di una formula da dentro o fuori che stagione dopo stagione si rivela vincente. I tentativi di replica del modello nei vari campionati, anche europei, ne sono una conferma. Contare le presenze in postseason di un determinato giocatore potrebbe sembrare a prima vista un esercizio sterile e superficiale. Sapere chi detiene il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera aiuta però a farsi un’ idea del rendimento complessivo di un atleta, un campione in grado di alzare con costanza il livello nei momenti decisivi della stagione.

Record partite giocate Playoff NBA, la classifica ogni epoca

Il primatista in questa classifica è LeBron James, sul podio anche per quanto riguarda i minuti NBA giocati in carriera. Scopriamo assieme gli altri nomi [Fonti: nba.com/stats ; basketballreference].

CLASSIFICA GIOCATORE PARTITE GIOCATE PLAYOFF NBA CARRIERA . LeBron James 282 2. Derek Fisher 259 3. Tim Duncan 251 4. Robert Horry 244 5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 237 6. Tony Parker 226 7. Kobe Bryant 220 8. Manu Ginóbili 218 9. Shaquille O’Neal 216 10. Scottie Pippen 208 11. Danny Ainge 193 Karl Malone 193 13. Magic Johnson 190 14. Julius Erving 189 15. Robert Parish 184 16. Byron Scott 183 17. John Stockton 182 18. Dennis Johnson 180 19. Michael Jordan 179 20. Andre Iguodala 177 Dwyane Wade 177 Rasheed Wallace 177 23. John Havlicek 172 24. Ray Allen 171 25. Horace Grant 170 Paul Pierce 170 27. Danny Green 169 Kevin McHale 169 Dennis Rodman 169 30. Michael Cooper 168 31. Al Horford 167 Sam Perkins 167 33. Kevin Durant 166 34. Bill Russell 165 35. Larry Bird 164 36. Paul Silas 163 37. Wilt Chamberlain 160 James Harden 160 39. Jason Kidd 158 Klay Thompson 158 41. Draymond Green 157 42. Sam Jones 154 Gary Payton 154 44. A.C. Green 153 Jerry West 153 46. Serge Ibaka 152 47. Bobby Jones 151 48. Don Nelson 150 49. Udonis Haslem 149 Chris Paul 149 51. James Jones 148 52. Stephen Curry 147 Lindsey Hunter 147 54. Chauncey Billups 146 55. Clyde Drexler 145 Kyle Korver 145 Dirk Nowitzki 145 Hakeem Olajuwon 145 59. George Hill 144 Reggie Miller 144 Charles Oakley 144 62. Kevin Garnett 143 Kendrick Perkins 143 James Worthy 143 65. Derrick McKey 142 66. Clifford Robinson 141 67. Jeff Hornacek 140 Richard Jefferson 140 Tayshaun Prince 140 J.R. Smith 140 71. Patrick Ewing 139 Kurt Rambis 139 73. Dale Davis 137 Kawhi Leonard 137 75. Sam Cassell 136 Pau Gasol 136 77. Bruce Bowen 135 78. Elgin Baylor 134 Rajon Rondo 134 John Salley 134 81. Maurice Cheeks 133 Dan Issel 133 83. Mark Jackson 131 84. Richard Hamilton 130 Kyle Lowry 130 Paul Millsap 130 Tom Sanders 130 Ben Wallace 130 89. Michael Finley 129 90. Steve Kerr 128 91. Brian Shaw 127 92. Jerome Kersey 126 Shaun Livingston 126 Billy Paultz 126 95. Dwight Howard 125 Caldwell Jones 125 97. Bill Cartwright 124 Terry Porter 124 Jason Terry 124 100. Charles Barkley 123

Giocatori in attività

Oltre a detenere il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera, LeBron James, come abbiamo visto, è l’unico giocatore in attività a occupare un posto nella top 10 di sempre. Stante la mancata qualificazione dei Los Angeles Lakers alla postseason 2022, il nativo di Akron dovrà attendere almeno un anno per ritoccare le proprie cifre. Vediamo chi lo segue tra i giocatori con più presenze Playoff in carriera.