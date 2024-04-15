Record partite giocate Playoff NBA in carriera, la classifica

Win or go home, il claim dei Playoff NBA, riassume alla perfezione la forza di una formula da dentro o fuori che stagione dopo stagione si rivela vincente. I tentativi di replica del modello nei vari campionati, anche europei, ne sono una conferma. Contare le presenze in postseason di un determinato giocatore potrebbe sembrare a prima vista un esercizio sterile e superficiale. Sapere chi detiene il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera aiuta però a farsi un’ idea del rendimento complessivo di un atleta, un campione in grado di alzare con costanza il livello nei momenti decisivi della stagione.
Record partite giocate Playoff NBA, la classifica ogni epoca
Il primatista in questa classifica è LeBron James, sul podio anche per quanto riguarda i minuti NBA giocati in carriera. Scopriamo assieme gli altri nomi [Fonti: nba.com/stats ; basketballreference].
|CLASSIFICA
|GIOCATORE
|PARTITE GIOCATE PLAYOFF NBA CARRIERA
|.
|LeBron James
|282
|2.
|Derek Fisher
|259
|3.
|Tim Duncan
|251
|4.
|Robert Horry
|244
|5.
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|237
|6.
|Tony Parker
|226
|7.
|Kobe Bryant
|220
|8.
|Manu Ginóbili
|218
|9.
|Shaquille O’Neal
|216
|10.
|Scottie Pippen
|208
|11.
|Danny Ainge
|193
|Karl Malone
|193
|13.
|Magic Johnson
|190
|14.
|Julius Erving
|189
|15.
|Robert Parish
|184
|16.
|Byron Scott
|183
|17.
|John Stockton
|182
|18.
|Dennis Johnson
|180
|19.
|Michael Jordan
|179
|20.
|Andre Iguodala
|177
|Dwyane Wade
|177
|Rasheed Wallace
|177
|23.
|John Havlicek
|172
|24.
|Ray Allen
|171
|25.
|Horace Grant
|170
|Paul Pierce
|170
|27.
|Danny Green
|169
|Kevin McHale
|169
|Dennis Rodman
|169
|30.
|Michael Cooper
|168
|31.
|Al Horford
|167
|Sam Perkins
|167
|33.
|Kevin Durant
|166
|34.
|Bill Russell
|165
|35.
|Larry Bird
|164
|36.
|Paul Silas
|163
|37.
|Wilt Chamberlain
|160
|James Harden
|160
|39.
|Jason Kidd
|158
|Klay Thompson
|158
|41.
|Draymond Green
|157
|42.
|Sam Jones
|154
|Gary Payton
|154
|44.
|A.C. Green
|153
|Jerry West
|153
|46.
|Serge Ibaka
|152
|47.
|Bobby Jones
|151
|48.
|Don Nelson
|150
|49.
|Udonis Haslem
|149
|Chris Paul
|149
|51.
|James Jones
|148
|52.
|Stephen Curry
|147
|Lindsey Hunter
|147
|54.
|Chauncey Billups
|146
|55.
|Clyde Drexler
|145
|Kyle Korver
|145
|Dirk Nowitzki
|145
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|145
|59.
|George Hill
|144
|Reggie Miller
|144
|Charles Oakley
|144
|62.
|Kevin Garnett
|143
|Kendrick Perkins
|143
|James Worthy
|143
|65.
|Derrick McKey
|142
|66.
|Clifford Robinson
|141
|67.
|Jeff Hornacek
|140
|Richard Jefferson
|140
|Tayshaun Prince
|140
|J.R. Smith
|140
|71.
|Patrick Ewing
|139
|Kurt Rambis
|139
|73.
|Dale Davis
|137
|Kawhi Leonard
|137
|75.
|Sam Cassell
|136
|Pau Gasol
|136
|77.
|Bruce Bowen
|135
|78.
|Elgin Baylor
|134
|Rajon Rondo
|134
|John Salley
|134
|81.
|Maurice Cheeks
|133
|Dan Issel
|133
|83.
|Mark Jackson
|131
|84.
|Richard Hamilton
|130
|Kyle Lowry
|130
|Paul Millsap
|130
|Tom Sanders
|130
|Ben Wallace
|130
|89.
|Michael Finley
|129
|90.
|Steve Kerr
|128
|91.
|Brian Shaw
|127
|92.
|Jerome Kersey
|126
|Shaun Livingston
|126
|Billy Paultz
|126
|95.
|Dwight Howard
|125
|Caldwell Jones
|125
|97.
|Bill Cartwright
|124
|Terry Porter
|124
|Jason Terry
|124
|100.
|Charles Barkley
|123
Giocatori in attività
Oltre a detenere il record di partite giocate ai Playoff NBA in carriera, LeBron James, come abbiamo visto, è l’unico giocatore in attività a occupare un posto nella top 10 di sempre. Stante la mancata qualificazione dei Los Angeles Lakers alla postseason 2022, il nativo di Akron dovrà attendere almeno un anno per ritoccare le proprie cifre. Vediamo chi lo segue tra i giocatori con più presenze Playoff in carriera.
|CLASSIFICA
|GIOCATORE
|PARTITE GIOCATE PLAYOFF NBA CARRIERA
|1.
|LeBron James
|282
|2.
|Andre Iguodala
|177
|3.
|Danny Green
|169
|4.
|Al Horford
|167
|5.
|Kevin Durant
|166
|6.
|James Harden
|160
|7.
|Klay Thompson
|158
|8.
|Draymond Green
|157
|9.
|Serge Ibaka
|152
|10.
|Udonis Haslem
|149
|Chris Paul
|149
|12.
|Stephen Curry
|147
|13.
|George Hill
|144
|14.
|Kawhi Leonard
|137
|15.
|Kyle Lowry
|130
|16.
|Jimmy Butler
|119
|17.
|Russell Westbrook
|116
|18.
|Jae Crowder
|111
|19.
|Paul George
|108
|Marcus Smart
|108