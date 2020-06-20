Seguici su

Curiosità

Trend Topic #8

Nuovo appuntamento con la rubrica che vi guida nei meandri di Twitter. Questa settimana in primo piano la ripresa NBA, la Finale di Coppa Italia e i 42 anni di Nowitzki

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter -- on YouTube

Ottava puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Appuntamento settimanale con il #MondayMotivation firmato Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Contiene citazione di John Wooden.

#TuesdayThoughts

Miles Bridges in cerca di consigli per una serata cinema a tema horror.

#WednesdayWisdom

Le linee-guida NBA per la ripartenza lasciano perplessi alcuni giocatori. Mossa saggia?

Ai Jazz mancheranno le sfide a ping pong tra Joe Ingles e Jordan Clarkson.

Di certo, non mancheranno gli hot takes da parte di Kendrick Perkins, che negli anni si è guadagnato la stima dei colleghi. Così Wilson Chandler dopo le ultime dichiarazioni su Kyrie Irving.

Evan Fournier vorrebbe tornare al cinema il prima possibile.

Nikola Vucevic, nel frattempo, si rilassa con la Coppa Italia. La combo parete-riprese tv con grafica virtuale ad hoc fa un certo effetto.

 

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Ray Allen. He Got Game.

 

 

#FridayFeeling

Gli auguri di compleanno di Steve Nash a Dirk Nowitzki.  Mark Cuban ancora rimpiange di non aver tenuto assieme il duo.

Jaren Jackson Jr. si prepara al weekend.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su TwitterInstagram e Facebook.

