Trend Topic #8

Ottava puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Appuntamento settimanale con il #MondayMotivation firmato Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Contiene citazione di John Wooden.

It takes great strength and determination to navigate professional and personal circumstances. In today’s #MondayMotivation, @kaj33 encourages you to challenge yourselves and those around you. Invaluable words from a @Lakers and @UCLAMBB legend. #TeamLA pic.twitter.com/IW5AOth1Iw — UCLA Health (@UCLAHealth) June 15, 2020

#TuesdayThoughts

Miles Bridges in cerca di consigli per una serata cinema a tema horror.

Scary movies ⬇️ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 16, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

Le linee-guida NBA per la ripartenza lasciano perplessi alcuni giocatori. Mossa saggia?

Oh they snitchin snitchin😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9LuCk2oNNB — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 17, 2020

Ai Jazz mancheranno le sfide a ping pong tra Joe Ingles e Jordan Clarkson.

im hot!!!! we were ready for smoke fix this rule haha https://t.co/3rJojqPrha — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 17, 2020

Di certo, non mancheranno gli hot takes da parte di Kendrick Perkins, che negli anni si è guadagnato la stima dei colleghi. Così Wilson Chandler dopo le ultime dichiarazioni su Kyrie Irving.

Ex players turning into suckers right before your eyes on television. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 17, 2020

Evan Fournier vorrebbe tornare al cinema il prima possibile.

Je sais pas vous mais un truc vraiment qui me manque cest aller au cinema. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 17, 2020

Nikola Vucevic, nel frattempo, si rilassa con la Coppa Italia. La combo parete-riprese tv con grafica virtuale ad hoc fa un certo effetto.

#ThrowbackThursday

Ray Allen. He Got Game.

"BANG! TIE GAME WITH FIVE SECONDS REMAINING." Seven years ago, Ray Allen saved the Heat's title hopes with a clutch corner three to force OT in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUrzp0sOEs — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2020

#FridayFeeling

Gli auguri di compleanno di Steve Nash a Dirk Nowitzki. Mark Cuban ancora rimpiange di non aver tenuto assieme il duo.

Jaren Jackson Jr. si prepara al weekend.

i think I’ve watched the Kobe vs melo playoff highlights 100+ times 🤯 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) June 19, 2020

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.