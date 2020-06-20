Curiosità
Trend Topic #8
Nuovo appuntamento con la rubrica che vi guida nei meandri di Twitter. Questa settimana in primo piano la ripresa NBA, la Finale di Coppa Italia e i 42 anni di Nowitzki
Ottava puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.
#MondayMotivation
Appuntamento settimanale con il #MondayMotivation firmato Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Contiene citazione di John Wooden.
It takes great strength and determination to navigate professional and personal circumstances. In today’s #MondayMotivation, @kaj33 encourages you to challenge yourselves and those around you. Invaluable words from a @Lakers and @UCLAMBB legend. #TeamLA pic.twitter.com/IW5AOth1Iw
— UCLA Health (@UCLAHealth) June 15, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Miles Bridges in cerca di consigli per una serata cinema a tema horror.
Scary movies ⬇️
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 16, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Le linee-guida NBA per la ripartenza lasciano perplessi alcuni giocatori. Mossa saggia?
Oh they snitchin snitchin😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9LuCk2oNNB
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 17, 2020
Ai Jazz mancheranno le sfide a ping pong tra Joe Ingles e Jordan Clarkson.
im hot!!!! we were ready for smoke fix this rule haha https://t.co/3rJojqPrha
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 17, 2020
Di certo, non mancheranno gli hot takes da parte di Kendrick Perkins, che negli anni si è guadagnato la stima dei colleghi. Così Wilson Chandler dopo le ultime dichiarazioni su Kyrie Irving.
Ex players turning into suckers right before your eyes on television.
— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 17, 2020
Evan Fournier vorrebbe tornare al cinema il prima possibile.
Je sais pas vous mais un truc vraiment qui me manque cest aller au cinema.
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 17, 2020
Nikola Vucevic, nel frattempo, si rilassa con la Coppa Italia. La combo parete-riprese tv con grafica virtuale ad hoc fa un certo effetto.
Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine #CoppaItaliaCocaCola pic.twitter.com/8eHOmRNSc0
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 17, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
Ray Allen. He Got Game.
"BANG! TIE GAME WITH FIVE SECONDS REMAINING."
Seven years ago, Ray Allen saved the Heat's title hopes with a clutch corner three to force OT in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUrzp0sOEs
— ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Gli auguri di compleanno di Steve Nash a Dirk Nowitzki. Mark Cuban ancora rimpiange di non aver tenuto assieme il duo.
Happy birthday CHAMP!! #trophies https://t.co/Q1KTtB0Jf4
— Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 19, 2020
Jaren Jackson Jr. si prepara al weekend.
i think I’ve watched the Kobe vs melo playoff highlights 100+ times 🤯
— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) June 19, 2020
