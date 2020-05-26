Andre Drummond va al ristorante e lascia 1000 dollari di mancia

La pandemia da Covid-19 ha messo in ginocchio persino la NBA, ma sempre poco a confronto con le migliaia di attività che in un batter d’occhio si sono trovate sul lastrico, con zero guadagni e tante spese fisse a cui dover trovare una soluzione. La categoria dei ristoranti rientra in questa lista di attività in estrema difficoltà e, Andre Drummond, ex centro dei Detroit Pistons, ha aiutato come ha potuto.

Fermo a Miami in attesa di nuovi sviluppi a riguardo del campionato, Drummond si è recato nell’esclusiva zona a nord della città con la famiglia. Al conto spicciolo per le sue tasche, solamente 164 dollari, il numero 3 dei Cleveland Cavaliers ha aggiunto una straordinaria mancia di mille dollari. Una cifra e un gesto che hanno mandato in confusione dalla gioia Kassandra Diaz, la cameriera che si era occupata di loro. Il tutto, ovviamente, è stato postato immediatamente sui social, magari facendo rosicare gli altri locali che in questi tempi duri non hanno avuto la stessa fortuna di questo ristorante:

“Le scorse settimane sono state decisamente poco intense a causa del COVID. I ristoranti e i rispettivi staff hanno sofferto, come potrete immaginare. Non potevo sapere che oggi avrei ricevuto una mancia che nessuno avrebbe potuto mai immaginare di vedere una volta aperto il conto. Inconsapevolmente mi è stato assegnato il tavolo di Andre Drummond, ma non avevo idea di chi fosse e non l’avevo mai visto prima, anche se diamo sempre il benvenuto ai nuovi clienti. Quando mi hanno ridato il conto, mi sono dovuta avvicinare per leggere bene quanto fosse stato lasciato di mancia e non riuscivo a crederci. A un conto di 160 dollari ne erano stati aggiunti 1000. Piangevo per la gioia.”

Questa la didascalia aggiunta al post su Instagram, alla quale Drummond replica:

“Grazie a voi per essere stati fantastici con me.”

L’ultima parte del messaggio recita:

“Non avevo idea di come reagire, non volevo attirare l’attenzione ma al tempo stesso non potevo non manifestare tutto il mio apprezzamento. Resti sempre sorpreso di fronte alla gentilezza che qualcuno è ancora in grado di mostrare in questi tempi così incerti. Questa è una storia che non dimenticherò, grazie ancora Andre Drummond.”

