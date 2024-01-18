NBA All-Star Game 2024, sempre LeBron James e Giannis Antetokounmpo i più votati dai tifosi

A una settimana dall’annuncio dei titolari all’NBA All-Star Game di febbraio 2024, in diretta tv su TNT, nessuno scossone di rilievo nella lista esito del fan vote. Dopo il terzo aggiornamento sono ancora Giannis Antetokounmpo e LeBron James i giocatori più votati per Eastern e Western Conference. Le votazioni si chiuderanno ufficialmente sabato 20 gennaio.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/fyGeQXgEhH

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024