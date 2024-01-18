Seguici su

NBA All-Star Game 2024, sempre LeBron James e Giannis Antetokounmpo i più votati dai tifosi

Ultimo resoconto settimanale per il voto dei fan. Non c’è due senza tre, in testa
A una settimana dall’annuncio dei titolari all’NBA All-Star Game di febbraio 2024, in diretta tv su TNT, nessuno scossone di rilievo nella lista esito del fan vote. Dopo il terzo aggiornamento sono ancora Giannis Antetokounmpo e LeBron James i giocatori più votati per Eastern e Western Conference. Le votazioni si chiuderanno ufficialmente sabato 20 gennaio.

 

 

