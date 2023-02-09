Seguici su

La reazione dei giocatori NBA (e non solo) alla trade di Kevin Durant

Non sono mancate le reazioni su Twitter da parte di giocatori ed ex giocatori alla trade con protagonista KD
Kevin Durant

Pochi minuti fa è arrivato una notizia che ha dell’incredibile: Kevin Durant è un nuovo giocatore dei Phoenix Suns. Nella notte italiana la squadra dell’Arizona ha trovato un accordo con i Nets per una trade che ha come protagonista proprio KD. Phoenix ha acquisito nello scambio Durant e T.J. Warren, e ha ceduto in cambio Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, quattro prime scelte e un pick swap. Nonostante negli Stati Uniti sia ormai notte inoltrata, diversi giocatori NBA e anche tanti ex non hanno fatto mancare la propria reazione sui social a questa trade così importante.

 

