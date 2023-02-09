La reazione dei giocatori NBA (e non solo) alla trade di Kevin Durant

Pochi minuti fa è arrivato una notizia che ha dell’incredibile: Kevin Durant è un nuovo giocatore dei Phoenix Suns. Nella notte italiana la squadra dell’Arizona ha trovato un accordo con i Nets per una trade che ha come protagonista proprio KD. Phoenix ha acquisito nello scambio Durant e T.J. Warren, e ha ceduto in cambio Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, quattro prime scelte e un pick swap. Nonostante negli Stati Uniti sia ormai notte inoltrata, diversi giocatori NBA e anche tanti ex non hanno fatto mancare la propria reazione sui social a questa trade così importante.
Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn.
The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw
— ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023
Omygod lol
— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023
Wtfffffff
— kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023
Holy Shit KD going where Omg the league just got shaken up
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 9, 2023
The NBA is fannnnnnnnnnntastic!
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2023
It’s 1 am fam what is goin on!?🤣
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 9, 2023
Script crazy lol
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 9, 2023
Can’t even go to sleep early anymore this time of the year
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023
If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem
— chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) February 9, 2023
Well daaaaamnnnnn
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 9, 2023
I see Woj been in the gym. He giving Shams trouble this year.
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 9, 2023
