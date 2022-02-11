Quella di ieri è stata una giornata movimentata per la NBA: dopo la chiusura del mercato, infatti, è andato in scena il Draft dell’All-Star Game dove LeBron James e Kevin Durant hanno scelto i componenti delle loro squadre.
LeBron James makes the first selection in the 2022 #NBAAllStar Draft Show! #TeamLeBron pic.twitter.com/CrKdGXkefd
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 11, 2022
LeBron sceglie Antetokounmpo, Curry e DeRozan
Non si perde in chiacchere LeBron James e la sua prima chiamata del Draft All-Star Game è Giannis Antetokounmpo. Al roster del Team LeBron si aggiungono anche Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan e l’attuale MVP Nikola Jokic.
The full #NBAAllStar Game roster for #TeamLeBron!
2022 #NBAAllStar Game: Sunday, Feb. 20 on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/ajz2HZOGNX
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 11, 2022
LeBron James potrà contare, oltre a Jimmy Butler e Luka Doncic, anche sul suo amico Chris Paul e James Harden, neo acquisto dei Philadelphia 76ers.
Draft All-Star: per il Team Durant ecco Joel Embiid, Morant e LaMelo Ball
La prima scelta del Draft All-Star Game di Kevin Durant è Joel Embiid, seguito da Ja Morant. Completano l’ipotetico quintetto iniziale Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins e Trae Young.
The full #NBAAllStar Game roster for #TeamDurant!
2022 #NBAAllStar Game: Sunday, Feb. 20 on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/QRaff0Zw2t
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 11, 2022
Pronti a subentrare Devin Booker e LaMelo Ball, con la panchina del Team Durant che avrà a disposizione anche Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dejounte Murray dei San Antonio Spurs, Zach LaVine e Khris Middleton.
2022 #NBAAllStar Game: 8:00pm/et February 20 on TNT & TBS 🌟 pic.twitter.com/f3WgULhcf9
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 11, 2022
Durante la partita le squadre rappresenteranno due enti benefici: la squadra di LeBron giocherà per il Kent State I Promise Scholars Program, mentre il team di Kevin Durant rappresenterà il Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Leggi anche:
Risultati NBA: Doncic show contro i Clippers, CP3 si prende la rivincita sui Bucks
Mercato NBA: tutti i colpi fino alla Trade Deadline 2022