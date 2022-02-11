Seguici su

All Star Game

NBA All-Star Game, le scelte di James e Durant al Draft

LeBron James chiama Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant si affida a Joel Embiid e snobba Harden

Quella di ieri è stata una giornata movimentata per la NBA: dopo la chiusura del mercato, infatti, è andato in scena il Draft dell’All-Star Game dove LeBron JamesKevin Durant hanno scelto i componenti delle loro squadre.

LeBron sceglie Antetokounmpo, Curry e DeRozan

Non si perde in chiacchere LeBron James e la sua prima chiamata del Draft All-Star Game è Giannis Antetokounmpo. Al roster del Team LeBron si aggiungono anche Steph CurryDeMar DeRozan e l’attuale MVP Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James potrà contare, oltre a Jimmy ButlerLuka Doncic, anche sul suo amico Chris PaulJames Harden, neo acquisto dei Philadelphia 76ers.

Draft All-Star: per il Team Durant ecco Joel Embiid, Morant e LaMelo Ball

La prima scelta del Draft All-Star Game di Kevin Durant è Joel Embiid, seguito da Ja Morant. Completano l’ipotetico quintetto iniziale Jayson TatumAndrew WigginsTrae Young.

Pronti a subentrare Devin BookerLaMelo Ball, con la panchina del Team Durant che avrà a disposizione anche Rudy GobertKarl-Anthony TownsDejounte Murray dei San Antonio Spurs, Zach LaVine e Khris Middleton.

Durante la partita le squadre rappresenteranno due enti benefici: la squadra di LeBron giocherà per il Kent State I Promise Scholars Program, mentre il team di Kevin Durant rappresenterà il Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

 

