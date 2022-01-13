NBA, Devin Booker irritato dalla mascotte dei Raptors

In una partita a porte chiuse l’atmosfera è pressoché assente, anche se il risultato, come nel caso di Suns Raptors, è in bilico fino agli ultimi secondi.
The Raptor, la mascotte di Toronto, ha provato a mettere un po’ di pepe cercando di distrarre Devin Booker, presentatosi in lunetta con 6.5” rimasti da giocare. Tra il primo e il secondo tentativo, entrambi a bersaglio, il giocatore dei Suns ha fatto un gesto plateale per manifestare la frustrazione all’indirizzo dello spettatore “indesiderato”. La mascotte è stata invitata dagli arbitri ad allontanarsi in un angolo, ma non è finita qui.
The Raptor lives rent free in the heads of his opponents. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7GOgV5qBJ0
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 12, 2022
Devin Booker vs The Raptor si sposta sui social
Le simpatiche schermaglie sono poi proseguite sui social. I due protagonisti hanno cambiato le rispettive foto profilo.
#NewerProfilePic pic.twitter.com/w7Z8xtcaXY
— The Raptor (@the_raptor) January 13, 2022
La squadra canadese ha fatto leva sull’episodio per spingere la candidatura di Fred VanVleet all’All-Star Game. Nel post una foto del giocatore in lunetta al cospetto di The Raptor e la provocazione rivolta a Booker: “Quando non hai bisogno di uno stadio vuoto per tirare un libero”.
When you don’t need an empty stadium to shoot a free throw#NBAAllStar #FredVanVleet
1 RT = 1 VOTE 🙃 pic.twitter.com/V25VnvTzkH
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 13, 2022
Phoenix ha replicato rivisitando un celebre meme dal film Avengers: Endgame.
.@DevinBook | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ofKzWZmGW6
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 13, 2022
