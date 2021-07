NBA, Melvin Hunt saluta gli Atlanta Hawks: è stato assistente di riferimento di Lloyd Pierce

Arrivato a scadenza il contratto che lo legava ad Atlanta, Melvin Hunt lascia gli Hawks, dove negli anni era stato anche il lead assistant affianco a Lloyd Pierce. La notizia viene riportata da Chris Kirschner e David Aldridge di The Athletic.

Reporting with @davidaldridgedc, Hawks assistant coach Melvin Hunt will not return to Atlanta next season as part of head coach Nate McMillan’s staff. Hunt’s contract expired and he’ll explore opportunities elsewhere. Hunt was Lloyd Pierce’s lead assistant.

— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 8, 2021