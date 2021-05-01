Curiosità
NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 19
La settimana di Kevin Love
Terzultimo appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che vi accompagna dentro la community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.
#MondayMotivation
Ja Morant chiama a raccolta i tifosi per lo sprint nel finale di regular season che potrebbe valere i Playoff.
the forum allows about 3500 fans inside for the games this season due to covid.. GRIZZ FANS we need y'all to fill the forum as we make this push 🤝🤝#GrzNxtGen
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 26, 2021
Stat-line minimale per Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson today:
1 PT
1 REB
1 AST
1 STL
1 BLK
He’s the first player with exactly a 1/1/1/1/1 stat line since Alexey Shved in 2013. pic.twitter.com/fWw9yXJCdb
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 26, 2021
C’è un po’ di NBA (semicit.) nella notte degli Oscar 2021. Premiati Mike Conley e Kevin Durant.
Congratulations Mike!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/QQ5SqTr7ch
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2021
#TuesdayThoughts
A cosa stava pensando Kevin Love? Nomination su Shaqtin’ a Fool per la sua rimessa sconsiderata.
Kevin Love, wyd? 😂 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/QDvlrTU4bw
— Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) April 27, 2021
#WednesdayWisdom
Enes Kanter con una saggia e necessaria puntualizzazione. C’è bisogno di specificare che non sbaglia appositamente per catturare maggiori rimbalzi.
Y’all crazy. 😂😂
I’m not missing shots on purpose to get more offensive rebounds.
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 28, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday
Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe in ‘He got Game’. Autentico viaggio nei ricordi.
Spike Lee honored me with this scene in #HeGotGame. But there's more to the story about how I got to be part of the movie. I'm going to tell you tomorrow. #EarlsPearls pic.twitter.com/UTNPcZzlKM
— Earl The Pearl Monroe (@RealEarlMonroe) April 29, 2021
#FridayFeeling
Miles e Mikal Bridges si scambiano complimenti. Se mai vi fosse sorto il dubbio vi ricordiamo che, comunque, non sono imparentati
Mikal Bridges MIP 🤝 https://t.co/13hYVuYt88
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 30, 2021
Appuntamento alla prossima settimana per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.