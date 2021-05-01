Seguici su

NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 19

La settimana di Kevin Love

nba twitter

Terzultimo appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che  vi accompagna dentro la  community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Ja Morant chiama a raccolta i tifosi per lo sprint nel finale di regular season che potrebbe valere i Playoff.

Stat-line minimale per Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

C’è un po’ di NBA (semicit.) nella notte degli Oscar 2021. Premiati Mike Conley e Kevin Durant.

#TuesdayThoughts

A cosa stava pensando Kevin Love? Nomination su Shaqtin’ a Fool per la sua rimessa sconsiderata.

#WednesdayWisdom

Enes Kanter con una saggia e necessaria puntualizzazione. C’è bisogno di specificare che non sbaglia appositamente per catturare maggiori rimbalzi.

#ThrowbackThursday

Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe in ‘He got Game’. Autentico viaggio nei ricordi.

#FridayFeeling

Miles e Mikal Bridges si scambiano complimenti. Se mai vi fosse sorto il dubbio vi ricordiamo che, comunque,  non sono imparentati

Appuntamento alla prossima settimana per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram.

