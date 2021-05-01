NBA Twitter Trend Topic: Week 19

Terzultimo appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che vi accompagna dentro la community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Ja Morant chiama a raccolta i tifosi per lo sprint nel finale di regular season che potrebbe valere i Playoff.

the forum allows about 3500 fans inside for the games this season due to covid.. GRIZZ FANS we need y'all to fill the forum as we make this push 🤝🤝#GrzNxtGen — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 26, 2021

Stat-line minimale per Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson today: 1 PT

1 REB

1 AST

1 STL

1 BLK He’s the first player with exactly a 1/1/1/1/1 stat line since Alexey Shved in 2013. pic.twitter.com/fWw9yXJCdb — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 26, 2021

C’è un po’ di NBA (semicit.) nella notte degli Oscar 2021. Premiati Mike Conley e Kevin Durant.

#TuesdayThoughts

A cosa stava pensando Kevin Love? Nomination su Shaqtin’ a Fool per la sua rimessa sconsiderata.

#WednesdayWisdom

Enes Kanter con una saggia e necessaria puntualizzazione. C’è bisogno di specificare che non sbaglia appositamente per catturare maggiori rimbalzi.

Y’all crazy. 😂😂 I’m not missing shots on purpose to get more offensive rebounds. — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 28, 2021

#ThrowbackThursday

Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe in ‘He got Game’. Autentico viaggio nei ricordi.

Spike Lee honored me with this scene in #HeGotGame. But there's more to the story about how I got to be part of the movie. I'm going to tell you tomorrow. #EarlsPearls pic.twitter.com/UTNPcZzlKM — Earl The Pearl Monroe (@RealEarlMonroe) April 29, 2021

#FridayFeeling

Miles e Mikal Bridges si scambiano complimenti. Se mai vi fosse sorto il dubbio vi ricordiamo che, comunque, non sono imparentati

Mikal Bridges MIP 🤝 https://t.co/13hYVuYt88 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 30, 2021

