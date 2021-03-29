Seguici su

Brooklyn Nets

NBA, Blake Griffin risponde alle critiche per aver scelto Brooklyn

Il giocatore “accusato” di aver scelto un superteam

Dopo aver raggiunto un accordo di buyout con i Detroit Pistons e scelto i Brooklyn Nets come sua nuova destinazione, il buon Blake Griffin è stato puntualmente avvolto dalle critiche dei tifosi NBA. Il lungo, infatti, è ‘accusato’ di aver scelto un superteam come i Nets per cercare di arrivare al titolo in maniera agevole, unendosi a gente come Irving, Durant e Harden. L’ex Clippers, per poter firmare con Brooklyn, ha accettato di firmare al minimo salariale destinato ai veterani.

Griffin, intervistato dai giornalisti durante l’ultima Zoom Call di pochi minuti fa, ha quindi rispedito al mittente ogni (retro) pensiero di questo tipo:

“Nell’ultimo anno, ho sentito parlare di quanto fossi scarso e poi vengo qui e la gente dice: “Oh, non è giusto”. Immagino si possa dire che è divertente.”

Nel frattempo, sono arrivate news anche per quanto riguarda un possibile esordio di LaMarcus Aldridge. L’ex lungo dei San Antonio Spurs non farà il suo debutto nella notte contro i Minnesota Timberwolves anche se il giocatore è effettivamente arrivato in quel di Brooklyn. L’ultima partita disputata da Aldridge risale al primo marzo.

 

 

Leggi Anche

Mercato NBA, i Boston Celtics virano su DeMarcus Cousins

Mercato NBA, gli Spurs rilasciano Marquese Chriss

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Brooklyn Nets