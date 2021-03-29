NBA, Blake Griffin risponde alle critiche per aver scelto Brooklyn

Dopo aver raggiunto un accordo di buyout con i Detroit Pistons e scelto i Brooklyn Nets come sua nuova destinazione, il buon Blake Griffin è stato puntualmente avvolto dalle critiche dei tifosi NBA. Il lungo, infatti, è ‘accusato’ di aver scelto un superteam come i Nets per cercare di arrivare al titolo in maniera agevole, unendosi a gente come Irving, Durant e Harden. L’ex Clippers, per poter firmare con Brooklyn, ha accettato di firmare al minimo salariale destinato ai veterani.

Griffin, intervistato dai giornalisti durante l’ultima Zoom Call di pochi minuti fa, ha quindi rispedito al mittente ogni (retro) pensiero di questo tipo:

Some perspective from Blake Griffin about the amount of talent the Nets have acquired: For the last year, I have been hearing about how bad I was and then I come here and people say, 'Oh, it's not fair.' "I guess you could say it's amusing," Griffin said.

Nel frattempo, sono arrivate news anche per quanto riguarda un possibile esordio di LaMarcus Aldridge. L’ex lungo dei San Antonio Spurs non farà il suo debutto nella notte contro i Minnesota Timberwolves anche se il giocatore è effettivamente arrivato in quel di Brooklyn. L’ultima partita disputata da Aldridge risale al primo marzo.

LaMarcus Aldridge is in Brooklyn, but will not play tonight against the Timberwolves, the team says.

Aldridge last played on March 1 and similarly to Blake Griffin, will likely have to increase his on court activity before playing in a game.

— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 29, 2021