NBA Trend Topic: Week 10

#MondayMotivation

Chiusa la finestra di qualificazioni per EuroBasket, Evan Fournier torna su un tema complesso, impossibile da affrontare in un tweet. L’invito a far meglio rivolto alla FIBA va nei migliori interessi del prodotto basket.

Smh…FIBA gotta do better https://t.co/tY6yn6ThHE — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 21, 2021

#TuesdayThoughts

Romelu Lukaku anticipa il Q&A social con i follower. 2k chiama.

I will do it now the Q&A because i’m playing NBA 2K tonight so ask your questions — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

Per le strade dello Utah, intanto, c’è chi se la prende con Donovan Mitchell.

Shoutout to the lady that cussed me out on the highway for driving to slow for her liking 😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 23, 2021

#WednesdayWisdom

Sono state annunciate le riserve dell’All-Star Game 2021. Una saggia osservazione, al di là dei nomi.

*Booker è rientrato, Sabonis anche.

Sources: NBA to announce THIRD All-Star team: Starters: Trae Young, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo Reserves: Tobias Harris, Brandon Ingram, De'Aaron Fox, Fred VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Gordon Hayward — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) February 24, 2021

Dwyane Wade esulta per Zach LaVine come fosse suo figlio, e se ne sorprende.

Why am I proud of @ZachLaVine making the AllStar game like he’s my son 😂 Congrts YnG’ they’re listening now! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 24, 2021

#ThrowbackThursday

Stephen A. Smith ai tempi del college. Wade l’avrebbe affrontato volentieri.

Giving this dude 50 and icing by the 4th quarter 😂 https://t.co/yvkB45HI9W — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2021

Un’accoglienza d’altri tempi per Hezonja al Panathinaikos. Leggendario, scrive CJ McCollum.

#Friday Feeling

Fine febbraio, Selection Sunday tra poco più di due settimane: Draymond Green entra già in clima March Madness con i suoi Spartans.

March must be near…. it’s a SPARTY PARTY baby!!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 26, 2021

