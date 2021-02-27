Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic: Week 10

All-Star Game argomento principe della settimana nelle timeline NBA Twitter, ma non solo. Spazio anche a Romelu Lukaku e Mario Hezonja

Nuovo appuntamento con NBA Trend Topic la rassegna social che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza.

#MondayMotivation

Chiusa la finestra di qualificazioni per EuroBasket, Evan Fournier torna su un tema complesso, impossibile da affrontare in un tweet. L’invito a far meglio rivolto alla FIBA va nei migliori interessi del prodotto basket.

#TuesdayThoughts

Romelu Lukaku anticipa il Q&A social con i follower. 2k chiama.

 

Per le strade dello Utah, intanto, c’è chi se la prende con Donovan Mitchell.

#WednesdayWisdom

Sono state annunciate le riserve dell’All-Star Game 2021. Una saggia osservazione, al di là dei nomi.

*Booker è rientrato, Sabonis anche.

Dwyane Wade esulta per Zach LaVine come fosse suo figlio, e se ne sorprende.

#ThrowbackThursday

Stephen A. Smith ai tempi del college. Wade l’avrebbe affrontato volentieri.

Un’accoglienza d’altri tempi per Hezonja al Panathinaikos. Leggendario, scrive CJ McCollum.

#Friday Feeling

Fine febbraio, Selection Sunday tra poco più di due settimane: Draymond Green entra già in clima March Madness con i suoi Spartans.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram, Facebook e Telegram

