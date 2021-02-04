NBA, LeBron James e Kevin Durant in testa nelle votazioni per l’All-Star Game 2021

È di poche ore fa la notizia dell’accordo trovato tra la NBA e la NBPA sull’All-Star Game 2021 che si svolgerà ad Atlanta il 7 marzo. Nei giorni scorsi è stato dato il via libera alle votazioni, per scegliere chi partirà titolare nel quintetto dell’All-Star Game.

Il più votato nella Western Conference è risultato LeBron James, mentre a Est il leader è Kevin Durant.

Per quanto riguarda le guardie, Stephen Curry primeggia ad Ovest, mentre Bradley Beal è in testa a Est.

