NBA, Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince: “Anche noi ci saremmo scambiati per Harden”
I due nuovi Cavs hanno parlato della trade che li ha portati lontani dai Brooklyn Nets, sacrificati per arrivare alla stella James Harden.
La trade di James Harden ai Brooklyn Nets – con i giocatori di quattro diverse franchigie coinvolti – continua a tenere banco per le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti e curiosi retroscena. I newyorchesi, per arrivare al Barba, hanno dovuto sacrificare, oltre a Caris LeVert e scelte future, anche Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince. Quest’ultimi si sono accasati ai Cleveland Cavaliers.
Proprio i due, intervistati dopo la trade, hanno dichiarato con molta sincerità che, se si fossero trovati nei panni del GM dei Nets, avrebbero sacrificato loro stessi per arrivare a prendere lo stesso Harden.
Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince even said they would’ve made the trade for James Harden had they been the Brooklyn Nets organization!
And there’s probably nobody who believes in their skillsets more than they do themselves. pic.twitter.com/VBJd4aT4QY
— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 18, 2021
A posteriori, emergono altri retroscena sulla trade che ha segnato l’inizio di questa stagione NBA. Alle voci che volevano già Ben Simmons e Matisse Thybulle pronti a fare le valigie per Houston, Brian Windhorst di ESPN ha aggiunto che fino all’ultimo i Nets hanno provato a non inserire Jarrett Allen nella trade, per poter trattenere il lungo. Al suo posto, il front office newyorchese aveva messo sul piatto Landry Shamet, giocatore arrivato in questa stagione e con un rendimento abbastanza altalenante e che potrebbe risentire della poca fiducia della dirigenza Nets nei suoi confronti.
