NBA, Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince: “Anche noi ci saremmo scambiati per Harden”

La trade di James Harden ai Brooklyn Nets – con i giocatori di quattro diverse franchigie coinvolti – continua a tenere banco per le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti e curiosi retroscena. I newyorchesi, per arrivare al Barba, hanno dovuto sacrificare, oltre a Caris LeVert e scelte future, anche Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince. Quest’ultimi si sono accasati ai Cleveland Cavaliers.

Proprio i due, intervistati dopo la trade, hanno dichiarato con molta sincerità che, se si fossero trovati nei panni del GM dei Nets, avrebbero sacrificato loro stessi per arrivare a prendere lo stesso Harden.

Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince even said they would’ve made the trade for James Harden had they been the Brooklyn Nets organization!

And there’s probably nobody who believes in their skillsets more than they do themselves. pic.twitter.com/VBJd4aT4QY

— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 18, 2021