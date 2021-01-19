Seguici su

Brooklyn Nets

NBA, Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince: “Anche noi ci saremmo scambiati per Harden”

I due nuovi Cavs hanno parlato della trade che li ha portati lontani dai Brooklyn Nets, sacrificati per arrivare alla stella James Harden.

La trade di James Harden ai Brooklyn Nets – con i giocatori di quattro diverse franchigie coinvolti – continua a tenere banco per le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti e curiosi retroscena. I newyorchesi, per arrivare al Barba, hanno dovuto sacrificare, oltre a Caris LeVert e scelte future, anche Jarrett Allen e Taurean Prince. Quest’ultimi si sono accasati ai Cleveland Cavaliers.

Proprio i due, intervistati dopo la trade, hanno dichiarato con molta sincerità che, se si fossero trovati nei panni del GM dei Nets, avrebbero sacrificato loro stessi per arrivare a prendere lo stesso Harden.

 

A posteriori, emergono altri retroscena sulla trade che ha segnato l’inizio di questa stagione NBA. Alle voci che volevano già Ben Simmons e Matisse Thybulle pronti a fare le valigie per Houston, Brian Windhorst di ESPN ha aggiunto che fino all’ultimo i Nets hanno provato a non inserire Jarrett Allen nella trade, per poter trattenere il lungo. Al suo posto, il front office newyorchese aveva messo sul piatto Landry Shamet, giocatore arrivato in questa stagione e con un rendimento abbastanza altalenante e che potrebbe risentire della poca fiducia della dirigenza Nets nei suoi confronti.

 

Leggi anche:

NBA, LeBron James chiede parità di trattamento sui passi fischiati

NBA, primo “back-to-back” vincente dei Knicks dal 2017

NBA, vincono gli Hawks contro Minnesota nel MLK Day

 

Related Topics
Clicca per commentare

Commenta

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Altri in Brooklyn Nets