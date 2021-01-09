Seguici su

NBA Trend Topic: Week 2

Cartellino giallo per Bagley Senior

nba twitter
Terzo appuntamento stagionale con  NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA ai fatti di Washington.

 

#MondayMotivation

Isaiah Thomas fa il  pieno di motivazione per affrontare la settimana con il piede giusto.

62 punti, per rimettere le cose in chiaro. Un inizio settimana d’ordinanza amministrazione per Stephen Curry. La sua prestazione ha infiammato le timeline.

Atmosfera strana, in un palazzetto deserto in ragione delle restrizioni per prevenire il contagio. Steve Kerr, gran signore, non ha rinunciato a un gesto di classe.

#TuesdayThoughts

D-Wade a Cleveland, again. Ma è Dean. Riuscirà a fare meglio dell’originale?

 

#WednesdayWisdom

Un consiglio saggio ma spesso sottovalutato da parte di Ryan McDonough, ex dirigente NBA. Attuale più che mai dopo il caso Marvin Bagley III che ha agitato le acque nell’ambiente Kings.

 

#ThrowbackThursday

Insomma, diciamolo: il tandem Thibodeau-Taj Gibson ci mancava, a New York. Isaiah Thomas commenta gli sviluppi del mercato NBA sperando sempre di poter tornare nel giro.

#FridayFeeling

La cover della nuova issue di SLAM Magazine, con Chris Paul. Qui avevamo raccolto le più iconiche.

 

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook

