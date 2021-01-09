NBA Trend Topic: Week 2

Terzo appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA ai fatti di Washington.

Isaiah Thomas fa il pieno di motivazione per affrontare la settimana con il piede giusto.

Energy on a 10 to start the week right!!

62 punti, per rimettere le cose in chiaro. Un inizio settimana d’ordinanza amministrazione per Stephen Curry. La sua prestazione ha infiammato le timeline.

Atmosfera strana, in un palazzetto deserto in ragione delle restrizioni per prevenire il contagio. Steve Kerr, gran signore, non ha rinunciato a un gesto di classe.

Steve Kerr on Curry's career night in an empty building: "I wanted to take him out with 30 seconds left so the 42 people in the stands could give him a standing ovation."

D-Wade a Cleveland, again. Ma è Dean. Riuscirà a fare meglio dell’originale?

I hope he has a better Cleveland career than I did https://t.co/ctlttAaUlL

Un consiglio saggio ma spesso sottovalutato da parte di Ryan McDonough, ex dirigente NBA. Attuale più che mai dopo il caso Marvin Bagley III che ha agitato le acque nell’ambiente Kings.

(re:Kings) To NBA families: I know you want what's best for your sons but Tweeting about his role, playing time, trade request or teammate actually hurts the player.

Teams want to work out issues directly and behind closed doors – not hear about it online from a family member…

— Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) January 4, 2021