NBA Trend Topic: Week 2
Cartellino giallo per Bagley Senior
Terzo appuntamento stagionale con NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica settimanale che vi accompagna in un viaggio nella community #NBATwitter seguendo hashtag di tendenza. Qui abbiamo raccolto alcune delle reazioni NBA ai fatti di Washington.
#MondayMotivation
Isaiah Thomas fa il pieno di motivazione per affrontare la settimana con il piede giusto.
Energy on a 10 to start the week right!!
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 4, 2021
62 punti, per rimettere le cose in chiaro. Un inizio settimana d’ordinanza amministrazione per Stephen Curry. La sua prestazione ha infiammato le timeline.
Atmosfera strana, in un palazzetto deserto in ragione delle restrizioni per prevenire il contagio. Steve Kerr, gran signore, non ha rinunciato a un gesto di classe.
Steve Kerr on Curry's career night in an empty building: "I wanted to take him out with 30 seconds left so the 42 people in the stands could give him a standing ovation."
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2021
#TuesdayThoughts
D-Wade a Cleveland, again. Ma è Dean. Riuscirà a fare meglio dell’originale?
I hope he has a better Cleveland career than I did https://t.co/ctlttAaUlL
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 5, 2021
#WednesdayWisdom
Un consiglio saggio ma spesso sottovalutato da parte di Ryan McDonough, ex dirigente NBA. Attuale più che mai dopo il caso Marvin Bagley III che ha agitato le acque nell’ambiente Kings.
(re:Kings) To NBA families: I know you want what's best for your sons but Tweeting about his role, playing time, trade request or teammate actually hurts the player.
Teams want to work out issues directly and behind closed doors – not hear about it online from a family member…
— Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) January 4, 2021
#ThrowbackThursday
Insomma, diciamolo: il tandem Thibodeau-Taj Gibson ci mancava, a New York. Isaiah Thomas commenta gli sviluppi del mercato NBA sperando sempre di poter tornare nel giro.
Value of the Vets!! https://t.co/Qg3xZuRS00
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 7, 2021
#FridayFeeling
La cover della nuova issue di SLAM Magazine, con Chris Paul. Qui avevamo raccolto le più iconiche.
Can’t give up now! Chris Paul covers SLAM 229.
Cop here: https://t.co/aSo6VuFZJQ pic.twitter.com/PMhNpWEOS5
— SLAM Goods (@SLAMGoods) January 8, 2021
Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook