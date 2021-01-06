Seguici su

News NBA

Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA all’assalto del Congresso USA

Il mondo NBA ha reagito ai gravi fatti accaduti in serata nei pressi del Campidoglio americano

capitol hill assalto

Nella serata italiana di mercoledì, i sostenitori di Donald Trump hanno preso d’assalto l’edificio del Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti, interrompendo la certificazione dei risultati del Collegio Elettorale relativamente alle elezioni presidenziali 2020 che hanno visto Joe Biden vincere sull’ormai ex Presidente USA. Sui social media sono arrivate diverse testimonianze di quanto successo, tra foto e video che hanno inquadrato la situazione, con i manifestanti che hanno occupato la sede ufficiale del Congresso americano.

Anche i giocatori NBA, passati e presenti, hanno commentato quanto accaduto in serata, evidenziando anche il comportamento della polizia contro i sostenitori di Trump rispetto a quanto visto la scorsa estate durante le manifestazioni collegate al movimento “Black Lives Matter”.

 

Dwyane Wade

Il primo a commentare la notizia della serata è stato D-Wade:

“I neri vengono fermati e non ne escono vivi. Non possiamo dormire nei nostri letti senza essere uccisi. Non possiamo fare jogging senza essere uccisi. Non possiamo camminare per strada con le nostre felpe senza essere uccisi ma loro possono farlo???”

“Adesso, immaginate se fossero stati neri”

Poi ha risposto al produttore cinematografico Prentice Penny il quale aveva twittato:

“Dove sono i lacrimogeni e i proiettili di gomma che sparano solitamente ai manifestanti? I poliziotti non hanno paura per la loro vita?”

 

Jayson Tatum

 

Andre Iguodala

Anche Iguo sottolinea la differenza comportamentale della polizia in questo caso.

 

Tyrese Haliburton

 

Garrett Temple

L’ex giocatore di Brooklyn sottolinea, invece, il “White Privilege” alla sua massima espressione.

 

Kevin Love

“Una vergogna assoluta quello che sta succedendo al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti in questo momento. E un lampante esempio di iniquità nel modo in cui le forze dell’ordine scelgono di trattare le persone coinvolte.”

 

Reggie Miller

Mentre l’ex leggenda dei Pacers lancia un messaggio chiaro ai Repubblicani e alla gente vicina a Trump.

 

Trae Young

“È triste pensare come sapessimo già che sarebbe successo tutto questo.”

 

Evan Turner

 

Isaiah Thomas

“Quando noi facciamo qualcosa, “LORO” hanno paura per le loro vite. Quando gli amici di Trump scendono per strada, invece, hanno tutte le scuse per assicurarsi che tutta vada bene. Robe da pazzi!!!”

 

Myles Turner

 

Jamal Crawford

 

Ja Morant

“È un fottuto casino!”

 

Channing Frye

“Il 2021 mi ha già rotto la scatole!”

 

Kendrick Perkins

“È tutta colpa tua Donald Trump… quello che sto vedendo adesso è davvero ridicolo!”

 

Matt Barnes

“Per chiunque di voi non abbiamo ancora capito cosa sia il #WhitePrivilege, o per quelli di voi che dicono che non esiste… spero che i vostri occhi e le vostre orecchie siano spalancati…”

 

Jae Crowder

“Wow… senza parole. Pensate davvero che se ci fosse stata una manifestazione collegata al Black Lives Matter non ci sarebbero state vittime o feriti?”

 

 

