Le reazioni dei giocatori NBA all’assalto del Congresso USA
Il mondo NBA ha reagito ai gravi fatti accaduti in serata nei pressi del Campidoglio americano
Nella serata italiana di mercoledì, i sostenitori di Donald Trump hanno preso d’assalto l’edificio del Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti, interrompendo la certificazione dei risultati del Collegio Elettorale relativamente alle elezioni presidenziali 2020 che hanno visto Joe Biden vincere sull’ormai ex Presidente USA. Sui social media sono arrivate diverse testimonianze di quanto successo, tra foto e video che hanno inquadrato la situazione, con i manifestanti che hanno occupato la sede ufficiale del Congresso americano.
Anche i giocatori NBA, passati e presenti, hanno commentato quanto accaduto in serata, evidenziando anche il comportamento della polizia contro i sostenitori di Trump rispetto a quanto visto la scorsa estate durante le manifestazioni collegate al movimento “Black Lives Matter”.
Dwyane Wade
Il primo a commentare la notizia della serata è stato D-Wade:
“I neri vengono fermati e non ne escono vivi. Non possiamo dormire nei nostri letti senza essere uccisi. Non possiamo fare jogging senza essere uccisi. Non possiamo camminare per strada con le nostre felpe senza essere uccisi ma loro possono farlo???”
Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
“Adesso, immaginate se fossero stati neri”
Now imagine if they were black https://t.co/1H5eeS8DQO
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Poi ha risposto al produttore cinematografico Prentice Penny il quale aveva twittato:
“Dove sono i lacrimogeni e i proiettili di gomma che sparano solitamente ai manifestanti? I poliziotti non hanno paura per la loro vita?”
What He Said?????? https://t.co/utETPTEJQq
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Sadly we all know the answer to this. https://t.co/1lFN2NBcJ2
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021
Jayson Tatum
Damn shame https://t.co/ZgRmE3clhK
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 6, 2021
Andre Iguodala
Anche Iguo sottolinea la differenza comportamentale della polizia in questo caso.
Don’t say that too loud!! https://t.co/tjAUqNfR4q
— andre (@andre) January 6, 2021
Tyrese Haliburton
That part. https://t.co/Rfo5QTaHzr
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021
Keep that same energy you clown. https://t.co/nKnl988JAh
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021
Garrett Temple
L’ex giocatore di Brooklyn sottolinea, invece, il “White Privilege” alla sua massima espressione.
FACTS!!! https://t.co/MEciOinfad
— Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) January 6, 2021
Kevin Love
“Una vergogna assoluta quello che sta succedendo al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti in questo momento. E un lampante esempio di iniquità nel modo in cui le forze dell’ordine scelgono di trattare le persone coinvolte.”
An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021
Reggie Miller
Mentre l’ex leggenda dei Pacers lancia un messaggio chiaro ai Repubblicani e alla gente vicina a Trump.
Why didn’t the punk ass Republicans stay in the chamber?? These are your people, why you so scurred.. All need to be held accountable..
— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 6, 2021
Trae Young
“È triste pensare come sapessimo già che sarebbe successo tutto questo.”
It’s sad to think we knew this was comin though ! 😔🤦🏽♂️
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 6, 2021
Evan Turner
We look crazy to y’all, huh? https://t.co/mc9wPNtdCU
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 6, 2021
Isaiah Thomas
“Quando noi facciamo qualcosa, “LORO” hanno paura per le loro vite. Quando gli amici di Trump scendono per strada, invece, hanno tutte le scuse per assicurarsi che tutta vada bene. Robe da pazzi!!!”
When we do anything “THEY” are scared for they’re lives. When Trumps homies get down they got every excuse in the book to make sure things are ok smh. This stuff is crazy!!! https://t.co/WPH2xWtRCd
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 6, 2021
Myles Turner
I guess now we know what stand back and stand by means 🤔
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 6, 2021
Jamal Crawford
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 6, 2021
Ja Morant
“È un fottuto casino!”
this shit is wild dawg
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 6, 2021
Channing Frye
“Il 2021 mi ha già rotto la scatole!”
2021 is already started to piss me off! pic.twitter.com/Lfi0S7O5HD
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 6, 2021
Kendrick Perkins
“È tutta colpa tua Donald Trump… quello che sto vedendo adesso è davvero ridicolo!”
I Blame you @realDonaldTrump…this is RIDICULOUS what I’m seeing right now. STRAIGHT UP
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 6, 2021
Matt Barnes
“Per chiunque di voi non abbiamo ancora capito cosa sia il #WhitePrivilege, o per quelli di voi che dicono che non esiste… spero che i vostri occhi e le vostre orecchie siano spalancati…”
For any of you that don’t understand what #WhitePrivilege is or those of you who say there’s no such thing.. I hope your eyes & ears are wide open.. #FDT https://t.co/9ltY0XOswI
— Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 6, 2021
Jae Crowder
“Wow… senza parole. Pensate davvero che se ci fosse stata una manifestazione collegata al Black Lives Matter non ci sarebbero state vittime o feriti?”
WOW.. SPEECHLESS.! U THINK IF THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MOVEMENT GOT THIS FAR IT WOULD STILL BE NO INJURIES OR DEATH.!? 🤔 https://t.co/GRiSzUQ5NC
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 6, 2021