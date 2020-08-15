Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #16

Playoff NBA dietro l’angolo

nba twitter
Credits to @Twitter | on YouTube

Sedicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.

#MondayMotivation

Lonzo Ball non ha digerito le critiche dopo l’eliminazione dei New Orleans Pelicans dalla corsa Playoff. Pronti a scommettere su altre cifre il prossimo anno?

#TuesdayThoughts

Intro coinvolgente per i giocatori dei Phoenix Suns, che hanno chiuso da imbattuti nella bolla di Orlando (8-0).

.

#WednesdayWisdom

Damian Lillard e la leadership. Da un pezzo d’archivio di Zach Lowe.

#ThrowbackThursday

CAPTION THIS.

#FridayFeeling

Memphis Grizzlies low profile al play-in per i Playoff.

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

