NBA Trend Topic #16
Playoff NBA dietro l’angolo
Sedicesima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo NBA Twitter.
#MondayMotivation
Lonzo Ball non ha digerito le critiche dopo l’eliminazione dei New Orleans Pelicans dalla corsa Playoff. Pronti a scommettere su altre cifre il prossimo anno?
Make sure y’all post my shit next year too #TMC https://t.co/EtilshfPM4
— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 9, 2020
#TuesdayThoughts
Intro coinvolgente per i giocatori dei Phoenix Suns, che hanno chiuso da imbattuti nella bolla di Orlando (8-0).
I’m not crying… you are
We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1
— 8-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020
#WednesdayWisdom
Damian Lillard e la leadership. Da un pezzo d’archivio di Zach Lowe.
I went to Portland last season to write something on how the Blazers had recovered from that sweep against New Orleans. I heard *a lot* of stories about Dame's leadership — how he wouldn't tolerate finger-pointing or negativity. Here's how he put it (from the story): pic.twitter.com/gBj7m8Dulh
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 12, 2020
#ThrowbackThursday
CAPTION THIS.
The photo speaks for itself 💪 pic.twitter.com/lCT5wLn3SZ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2020
#FridayFeeling
Memphis Grizzlies low profile al play-in per i Playoff.
underdogs.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 13, 2020
