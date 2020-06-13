NBA Trend Topic #7

Settima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

#MondayMotivation

Kyle Kuzma scalpita per ripartire, come molti colleghi. Non tutti, però, sembrano essere dello stesso avviso.

Ready to hoop😤😤😤😤😤 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 8, 2020

Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted…. https://t.co/GoRnvy6rzN — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 12, 2020

#TuesdayThoughts

Josh Richardson si rilassa sotto la doccia con una Slurpee 7-eleven, celebre bevanda ghiacciata. Da provare.

Just drank a 7-eleven slurpee in the shower… 10/10 would recommend — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) June 8, 2020

Isaiah Briscoe ha rilevato un’attività a Newark, New Jersey. Nel dare la notizia, Bleacher Report trascura le 39 gare disputate nel 2018-19 con la maglia dei Magic in NBA, parentesi per la verità non indimenticabile.

Former G League guard Isaiah Briscoe became an owner of a bodega in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey (via @ZayBriscoe) pic.twitter.com/yAP0DTA7TZ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 9, 2020

#WednesdayWisdom

Sacramento Kings snobbati nella corsa all’ottavo posto a ovest da ESPN. De’Arron Fox ci ride su. La menzione d’onore va al sempre ottimo SMM dei californiani che, ripreso il tweet, dà un ‘volto’ alla smorfia: calzante.

Damn we have an absolute 0% chance 😂 couldn’t even get a mention 💀💀 https://t.co/A6MVBf6L8U — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 10, 2020

#ThrowbackThursday

11 giugno 1997: The Flu Game.

#OTD in 1997: The Flu Game 😤 MJ scored 38 points to lead the @ChicagoBulls to victory in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/wfHoaCb8mq — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2020

#FridayFeeling

Presentata la nuova console Sony PlayStation 5 con un anticipazione succosa per i fan di 2K. Ah, è uscito anche il nuovo singolo di Damian Lillard: GOAT Spirit

Next-gen graphics hit the court in NBA 2K21, built from the ground up for #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ZBg7xJcAIc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

Dame D.O.L.L.A. – GOAT Spirit feat. Raphael Saadiq (Official Video) https://t.co/UoPjykB7MT via @YouTube — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 13, 2020

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.