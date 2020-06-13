Seguici su

Curiosità

NBA Trend Topic #7

La NBA scalda i motori e le timeline Twitter restano frizzanti. Questa settimana: la presentazione della nuova PS5, il singolo di Damian Lillard e molto altro ancora

nba twitter

Settima puntata di NBA Trend Topic, la rubrica che seleziona per voi il meglio dal mondo #NBATwitter.

 

#MondayMotivation

Kyle Kuzma scalpita per ripartire, come molti colleghi. Non tutti, però, sembrano essere dello stesso avviso.

#TuesdayThoughts

Josh Richardson si rilassa sotto la doccia con una Slurpee 7-eleven, celebre bevanda ghiacciata. Da provare.

Isaiah Briscoe ha rilevato un’attività a Newark, New Jersey. Nel dare la notizia, Bleacher Report trascura le 39 gare disputate nel 2018-19 con la maglia dei Magic in NBA, parentesi per la verità non indimenticabile.

#WednesdayWisdom

Sacramento Kings snobbati nella corsa all’ottavo posto a ovest da ESPN. De’Arron Fox ci ride su. La menzione d’onore va al sempre ottimo SMM dei californiani che, ripreso il tweet, dà un ‘volto’ alla smorfia: calzante.

#ThrowbackThursday

11 giugno 1997: The Flu Game.

#FridayFeeling

Presentata la nuova  console Sony PlayStation 5 con un anticipazione succosa per i fan di 2K. Ah, è uscito anche il nuovo singolo di Damian Lillard: GOAT Spirit

Appuntamento a sabato prossimo per una nuova puntata. Interagite con noi su TwitterInstagram e Facebook.

