Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA, Kevin Love e quella donazione da 100.000 dollari: “I Cavs sono la mia famiglia”
Il lungo dei Cavaliers ha spiegato nuovamente perché ha effettuato la donazione ai dipendenti dell’arena
Kevin Love, giocatore dei Cleveland Cavaliers, torna a parlare dell’importante donazione destinata a tutti i dipendenti dell’arena. A inizio marzo, infatti, aveva donato in tutto ben 100.000 dollari per mantenere i dipendenti e, di conseguenza, le intere famiglie di coloro che lavorano costantemente ogni giorno per garantire divertimento e sicurezza durante le partite.
Il cinque volte All-Star è da lungo tempo un sostenitore della salute mentale, d’altra parte lui stesso ha avuto a che fare con problemi legati agli attacchi di panico negli anni passati. Dopo la donazione, Love ha pensato allo stress e all’ansia che avrebbe potuto, e che può tutt’ora, coinvolgere i lavoratori, ora disoccupati, dell’arena dei Cavs.
A tal proposito, Love ha dichiarato sul Daily Show:
“Molte di queste persone vivono duramente e fanno di tutto pur di prendere il loro stipendio. E queste sono persone che fanno parte – non solo della mia storia – ma dell’intera organizzazione Cavs. È facile che si inizi a sviluppare una relazione con queste persone, inizi a chiamarli per nome a chiedere della loro famiglia. Li vedi quando entri nell’arena. Li vedi quando lasci l’arena. Quindi ho pensato che fosse importante prendersi cura delle persone che si sono prese cura di me per così tanto tempo”.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
LEGGI ANCHE
NBA, i Cavaliers aiuteranno economicamente lo staff dell’arena
NBA, I 2 giocatori dei Lakers guariti dal Coronavirus
NBA, Andre Drummond parla del suo futuro a Cleveland