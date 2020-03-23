Brooklyn Nets
NBA, Kyrie Irving dona 325mila dollari per combattere il virus
Il play dei Nets ha elargito un assegno importante a “Feeding America”, associazione benefica
Nella giornata di oggi Kyrie Irving compie 28 anni. Proprio nel giorno del suo compleanno, il playmaker dei Brooklyn Nets si è reso protagonista di un gesto davvero importante, ossia ha donato 325mila dollari a “Feeding America”, organizzazione no-profit per aiutare a fornire alle persone tutte le risorse alimentari dettate dall’emergenza Coronavirus che sta colpendo specialmente lo Stato di New York.
Irving con questa donazione aiuterà a distribuire un quantitativo di circa 250.000 pasti alle famiglie più bisognose. Infine, attraverso un post su Instagram, il giocatore ha chiesto pubblicamente, a coloro che sono in grado, di continuare a donare per lottare contro la diffusione del Covid-19.
Irving, prima della sospensione della NBA, stava viaggiando con una media di 27.4 punti e con il 47.8% dal campo, numeri che stavano per valere il suo career high durante la sua prima stagione con i Brooklyn Nets.
Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.
