News NBA
NBA, Rudy Gobert chiede scusa a tutti: “Non sapevo di essere infetto”
Il francese ha pubblicato il suo stato d’animo tramite un post su Instagram
Dopo un silenzio di quasi 24 ore, Rudy Gobert ha commentato la positività al Coronavirus che ha indotto la NBA a sospendere la stagione. Il francese tramite un post su Instagram ha voluto ringraziare tutti per il supporto e i numerosi messaggi d’affetto ricevuti, oltre a chiedere scusa per il comportamento scherzoso toccando tutti i microfoni e gli oggetti dei giornalisti nell’ultima conferenza stampa. Queste le parole del lungo degli Utah Jazz:
“Voglio ringraziare tutti per i messaggi di preoccupazione e supporto che ho ricevuto nelle ultime 24 ore. Ho provato così tante emozioni da quando ho appreso la mia diagnosi… principalmente paura, ansia e imbarazzo. La prima e più importante cosa è che vorrei scusarmi pubblicamente con le persone che avrei potuto mettere in pericolo. A quel tempo, non avevo idea di essere stato infettato. Ho sottovalutato la cosa e non ho scuse. Spero che la mia storia serva da avvertimento e induca tutti a prenderla sul serio. Farò tutto il possibile per utilizzare la mia esperienza come modo per educare gli altri nel prevenire la diffusione di questo virus. Sono seguito in maniera eccellente e mi riprenderò completamente. Grazie ancora per tutto il vostro supporto. Incoraggio tutti a prendere le misure necessarie per rimanere stare al sicuro. Love.”
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
LEGGI ANCHE
NBA, anche Donovan Mitchell è positivo al Coronavirus
NBA, Evan Fournier difende Gobert dopo le voci sul suo comportamento
Le reazioni dei giocatori sulla sospensione della NBA per Coronavirus