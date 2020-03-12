Dopo un silenzio di quasi 24 ore, Rudy Gobert ha commentato la positività al Coronavirus che ha indotto la NBA a sospendere la stagione. Il francese tramite un post su Instagram ha voluto ringraziare tutti per il supporto e i numerosi messaggi d’affetto ricevuti, oltre a chiedere scusa per il comportamento scherzoso toccando tutti i microfoni e gli oggetti dei giornalisti nell’ultima conferenza stampa. Queste le parole del lungo degli Utah Jazz:

“Voglio ringraziare tutti per i messaggi di preoccupazione e supporto che ho ricevuto nelle ultime 24 ore. Ho provato così tante emozioni da quando ho appreso la mia diagnosi… principalmente paura, ansia e imbarazzo. La prima e più importante cosa è che vorrei scusarmi pubblicamente con le persone che avrei potuto mettere in pericolo. A quel tempo, non avevo idea di essere stato infettato. Ho sottovalutato la cosa e non ho scuse. Spero che la mia storia serva da avvertimento e induca tutti a prenderla sul serio. Farò tutto il possibile per utilizzare la mia esperienza come modo per educare gli altri nel prevenire la diffusione di questo virus. Sono seguito in maniera eccellente e mi riprenderò completamente. Grazie ancora per tutto il vostro supporto. Incoraggio tutti a prendere le misure necessarie per rimanere stare al sicuro. Love.”