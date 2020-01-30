L.A. Lakers
Jeanie Buss e il saluto a Kobe: “Mio padre ti ha amato come un figlio”
Nella giornata di oggi anche Jeanie Buss, proprietaria dei Los Angeles Lakers, ha pubblicato un post per tributare Kobe Bryant dopo il tragico incidente di domenica scorsa:
Kobe, non so come esprimere cosa hai significato per me, per la mia famiglia e per i Los Angeles Lakers. Mio padre ti amava davvero come un figlio, il che ci ha reso una famiglia. Quando mi hai invitato a pranzo poco dopo che mio padre era morto, mi stavo sforzando di trovare motivazioni e un scopo per andare avanti. Kobe, hai portato Gianna con te per passare un po’ di tempo con me. Hai spiegato che volevi mostrarle che le donne possono essere leader all’interno del mondo NBA, proprio come gli uomini. In un primo momento, sembrava l’azione di un padre devoto che dà l’esempio a sua figlia. Ma, effettivamente – e sono piuttosto sicura che tu sapessi ESATTAMENTE cosa stavi facendo – quello che hai fatto era darmi l’ispirazione e la forza che stavo cercando. Ripenso spesso a quel giorno e mi fa sorridere e mi rende forte. Richiamo quel ricordo ogni qual volta mi sento giù di morale e ho bisogno di tirarmi su, di un po’ di coraggio. Per tutto quello che hai fatto in campo che mi ha riempito di così tanta felicità e amore, per tutte le vite che hai cambiato attraverso la pallacanestro, è stato quel giorno con Gigi che ha riacceso la mia grinta e la mia determinazione.
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, e Capri – mi dispiace così tanto per la vostra perdita. Siamo felici di avervi nelle nostre vite e saremo sempre qui per voi. Alle altre famiglie che hanno perso i loro amati domenica, l’intera famiglia dei Lakers è in lutto con voi. Laker Nation – siamo una famiglia devastata per la perdita di persone che tutti noi amavamo tanto. Saremo in lutto insieme, piangeremo insieme, ma guariremo anche insieme, ameremo insieme e vinceremo INSIEME. Vi amiamo.
Per saperne di più su come aiutare le famiglie colpite da questa tragedia andate su MambaOnThree.org, per Kobe e Gianna.
MambaSportsFoundation.org. #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24
Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination. Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri – I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation – we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you. Kobe – that’s what you made you so unbelievably special. You not only inspired us towards greatness, you showed us the way. : : To learn more about how you can help the families affected by this tragedy go to MambaOnThree.org and to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24 : : Picture taken in February 2016 on the way to #NBAAllStar game in #Toronto
