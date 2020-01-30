Jeanie Buss e il saluto a Kobe: “Mio padre ti ha amato come un figlio”

Nella giornata di oggi anche Jeanie Buss, proprietaria dei Los Angeles Lakers, ha pubblicato un post per tributare Kobe Bryant dopo il tragico incidente di domenica scorsa:

Kobe, non so come esprimere cosa hai significato per me, per la mia famiglia e per i Los Angeles Lakers. Mio padre ti amava davvero come un figlio, il che ci ha reso una famiglia. Quando mi hai invitato a pranzo poco dopo che mio padre era morto, mi stavo sforzando di trovare motivazioni e un scopo per andare avanti. Kobe, hai portato Gianna con te per passare un po’ di tempo con me. Hai spiegato che volevi mostrarle che le donne possono essere leader all’interno del mondo NBA, proprio come gli uomini. In un primo momento, sembrava l’azione di un padre devoto che dà l’esempio a sua figlia. Ma, effettivamente – e sono piuttosto sicura che tu sapessi ESATTAMENTE cosa stavi facendo – quello che hai fatto era darmi l’ispirazione e la forza che stavo cercando. Ripenso spesso a quel giorno e mi fa sorridere e mi rende forte. Richiamo quel ricordo ogni qual volta mi sento giù di morale e ho bisogno di tirarmi su, di un po’ di coraggio. Per tutto quello che hai fatto in campo che mi ha riempito di così tanta felicità e amore, per tutte le vite che hai cambiato attraverso la pallacanestro, è stato quel giorno con Gigi che ha riacceso la mia grinta e la mia determinazione.

Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, e Capri – mi dispiace così tanto per la vostra perdita. Siamo felici di avervi nelle nostre vite e saremo sempre qui per voi. Alle altre famiglie che hanno perso i loro amati domenica, l’intera famiglia dei Lakers è in lutto con voi. Laker Nation – siamo una famiglia devastata per la perdita di persone che tutti noi amavamo tanto. Saremo in lutto insieme, piangeremo insieme, ma guariremo anche insieme, ameremo insieme e vinceremo INSIEME. Vi amiamo.

Per saperne di più su come aiutare le famiglie colpite da questa tragedia andate su MambaOnThree.org, per Kobe e Gianna.

MambaSportsFoundation.org. #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24